Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Oct. 10-15, 2022:
Andrews, Kahlani Nicole, daughter, was born October 10 to Taylor Potter and Reyse Andrews of Leesburg.
Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Oct. 10-15, 2022:
Andrews, Kahlani Nicole, daughter, was born October 10 to Taylor Potter and Reyse Andrews of Leesburg.
Dublin, Treasure Reign, daughter, was born October 10 to Cheoniquiana Dublin and John Dublin Jr. of Albany.
Gooden, Armani Ni’jai, daughter, was born October 11 to Lejameia Gooden of Albany.
Harper, Za’Kyiah Amiri, daughter, was born October 10 to Candee Harper of Albany.
Harris, Legend Ja’Quan, son, was born October 10 to Trinity Harris of Dawson.
Houston, Levi William, son, was born October 15 to Carissa Houston and Andrew Houston of Albany.
Johnson, A’khi Prentice, son, was born October 12 to A’shia Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Blake Elizabeth, daughter, was born October 15 to Abby McIntosh and William Johnson of Leesburg.
Jones, Chapel Rose, daughter, was born October 15 to Leigh Jones and Joseph Jones of Leesburg.
Jones, Colson Tate, son, was born October 11 to Brianna Jones and Ethan Jones of Abbeville.
Jones, Jaycee Chyler, daughter, was born October 12 to Jayda Jones of Albany.
McDowell, Rebecca Sage, daughter, was born October 12 to Tiffany McDowell and Brett McDowell of Pelham.
Merritt, Sophie May, daughter, was born October 13 to Ashley Merritt and John Merritt IV of Sylvester.
Powell, Brinsley James, daughter, was born October 12 to Cassidy Powell and Austin Powell of Cobb.
Proctor, Cambree Ellen, daughter, was born October 15 to Carson Proctor and Justin Proctor of Dixie.
Redden, Harley Rose, daughter, was born October 13 to Laquinta Diggs and Quintes Redden of Albany.
Varnum, Lynwood Terry, son, was born October 11 to Alexandria Varnum and Paxton Varnum of Colquitt.
Wade, Taliyah A’mira and Talayah El’mira, twin daughters, were born October 11 to Lashae Joiner and Traveous Wade of Sparks.
Walker, Zynik Symir, daughter, was born October 10 to Brittany Walker of Albany.
Wright, Ruby Faith, daughter, was born October 14 to Genevieve Wright and Mundarius Wright of Valdosta.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.