Unless otherwise noted, the following births all took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Feb. 16 and March 05, 2022:
Barbary, Bri’Elle Nicole, daughter, was born February 27 to Jasmine Barbary of Albany.
Barnhill, Adeline Iris, daughter, was born February 24 to Lindsay Barnhill and Whitcomb Barnhill III of Albany.
Battle, Kamoria Aleah, daughter, was born February 23 to Averia Brown and Montreal Battle of Pelham.
Bridges, Lennox Savion, son, was born March 2 to Qua’nevia Bridges of Albany.
Broner, Karson Lee, son, was born February 22 to Shamon Jefferson and Jerquez Broner of Leesburg.
Brown, Kashmir Deshawn, son, was born March 2 to Tamika Simmons and Joshua Brown of Tifton.
Brown, Kierstyn Armani, daughter, was born March 2 to Melissa Buchanan and Brandon Brown of Albany.
Brown, Nora Damadao, daughter, was born March 4 to Nneka Fielding and Skylar Brown Sr. of Albany.
Campbell, Wynter Jade, daughter, was born March 3 to Ericka Campbell and Domechie Campbell of Albany.
Cody, Ashton Jerell, son, was born March 3 to Charmaine Walls and Antonio Cody of Albany.
Crowley, Aleister Demarcus, son, was born March 2 to Shamareya Gatlin and Bishop Crowley of Blountstown.
Daniel, Leslie Allen-James, son, was born February 24 to Sadie Daniel and James Daniel of Albany.
Davis, Ba’iylee Necole, daughter, was born February 21 to Jerbria Brown and Tre’orlon Davis of Albany.
Dyal, Reynolds Louis, son, was born February 22 to Claire Dyal and Jonathan Dyal Sr. of Leesburg.
Dyson, Ay’Lonni Sa’Myiah Jream, daughter, was born February 23 to Ashley Mitchell and Christopher Dyson Sr. of Albany.
Edwards, Lainey Lynn, daughter, was born February 22 to Logan Edwards and Clayton Edwards of Leesburg.
Felker, Brinslee Scott, daughter, was born February 28 to Haley Felker and Jacob Felker of Ellaville.
Fletcher, Beau Thomas, son, was born February 28 to Sara Fletcher and David Fletcher Jr. of Albany.
Ford, Ameer Bryan, son, was born March 2 to Patrece Ford and Christopher Ford of Albany.
Hall, Daejah LaCynthia, daughter, was born March 1 to Krystal Hall and Dontrevious Hall of Albany.
Harris, Brooklyn Willow, daughter, was born February 24 to DeAndrea Harris and Willie Harris of Albany.
Huff, Ethan Hudson, son, was born March 3 to Morgan Huff and Tyler Huff of Valdosta.
Jackson, J’siyah Amir Deshon, son, was born March 5 to Christina Walton and Andre Jackson of Cuthbert.
Keith, Kanilah A’mari, daughter, was born March 4 to Keambra Keith of Albany.
Laster, Michael Quantravious Jr., son, was born February 22 to Naporcha Riggins and Michael Laster Sr. of Albany.
Lawton, Brady Austin, son, was born March 1 to Heather Lawton and Austin Lawton of Leesburg.
Lewis, Drake A’mir, son, was born February 28 to Rangina Lewis of Macon.
McGee, Cerenitee DaShae, daughter, was born March 2 to Tanekia Wolfe and Darius McGee of Adel.
Pearce, Laurel Magnolia, daughter, was born March 4 to Courtney Pearce and Andrew Pearce of Camilla.
Perry, Dennis Dennard III, was born March 1 to Shametrice Williams and Dennis Perry Jr. of Albany.
Perry, Timothy Kentrell Jr., son, was born February 28 to Teaira Rowe and Timothy Perry Sr. of Albany.
Poupard, Amelia MacKenzie, daughter, was born February 16 to Shelby Poupard and Michael Poupard of Dawson.
Price, Kelvin Khomein Jr., son, was born February 28 to Shameka Price and Kelvin Price Sr. of Albany.
Quimiro, Delaney Marianna, daughter, was born February 23 to Tamara Quimiro and Javier Quimiro of Leesburg.
Ray, Gregory Trace, son, was born February 25 to Krystin Ray of Albany.
Seabolt, Mathew Colt, son, was born March 3 to Candace Seabolt and Mathew Seabolt of Camilla.
Shealy, Bailee Jaliyah, daughter, was born March 2 to Mar’Keesya Shealy of Albany.
Story, Lane Scott, son, was born February 28 to Emily Story and Justin Story of Sylvester.
Turner, Dennis James III, son, was born March 3 to Arnetia Bell and Dennis Turner Jr. of Albany.
Vaknin, Annely Shoshana (daughter) and Asa Frederick (son), twins, were born February 25 to Sherry Thomas and Joseph Vaknin of Albany.
Varnum, Griffin Bobby, son, was born February 17 to Tiffany Varnum and Freddy Varnum of Blakely.
Vicks, King A’mir, son, was born March 4 to Brittany Spence and Demetrius Vicks Sr. of Camilla.
Walters, Kaison Makai, son, was born March 2 to Kenyana Daniels and Joey Walters of Albany.
Whyte, Braylon Liam, son, was born February 22 to Irene Osewe-Whyte and Raymond Whyte Jr. of Homa Bay, Kenya.
Williams, Miya Danielle, daughter, was born March 1 to Jayda Robinson and Micah Williams of Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.