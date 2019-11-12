Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Oct. 21-Nov. 2:
Atkinson, Braxton Davis, son, was born on Oct. 24 to Kinsey Eissler and Brandon Atkinson of Leesburg.
Barnes, Waylon Reese, son, was born Nov. 1 to Derrick and Brandy Barnes of Boston.
Brown, Devonte William, son, was born Oct. 29 to Brittany Brown of Dawson.
Childs, Savannah Claire, daughter, was born Nov. 1 to Melissa Danielle Childs and Joe Scott Childs Jr. of Leesburg.
Covin, Kasen Stephon, son, was born Oct. 23 to Asia Covin of Albany.
Crews, Lah’Shyia Maria, daughter, was born Oct. 28 to Lahquanna Brown and Marcellas Crews III of Albany.
Dailey, Journei Unique Jean, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Shamya Dailey of Valdosta.
Davis, Milani Aalayah, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Brittany Davis of Leesburg, Ga.
Early, Nevaeh Noelle, daughter, was born October 29 to Jasmine Gaston and Adarius Early of Vienna.
Gadd, Wyatt Atz, son, was born on Oct. 24 to Misty Cox and Ricky Gadd Jr. of Leesburg.
Grier, Messia A’Mer, son, was born Oct. 29 to Quinteshia Grier of Early County.
Guy, Hartley Drew, daughter, was born on Oct. 23 to Tiffany Downs and Allen Guy Jr. of Sylvester.
Hams, Aka’avia Alaysia Amoya, daughter, was born Oct. 21 to Swinkeria and Akeem Hams of Albany.
Hazel, Raleigh Katlin, daughter, was born Oct. 30 to Jasmine Collins an David Hazel of Albany.
Henderson, Londyn Malia, daughter, was born Oct. 31 to Shaqua Henderson of Albany.
High, Nehemian Aiden and Josiah Braiden, sons, were born on Oct. 22 to Robert H. and Dequeta K. High of Ashburn.
Imes, Jaxson Wade, son, was born Oct. 28 to Wyatt and Ashley Imes of Leesburg.
Isaac, Rex Reiko, son, was born Nov. 2 to Danielle E’kyra Jackson and Claude Earl Isaac Jr. of Albany.
Jackson, Ke’Draya A., daughter, was born Oct. 21 to Lakeisha Weston and Drake Johnson of Albany.
Jones, Malachi Lamar, son, was born Oct. 28 to Tamica L. Mack and Markice D. Jones Sr. of Albany.
Lassiter, Omar Dontavious, son, was born Oct. 29 to Brittany Gatson and Lester Lassister of Albany.
Laster, Princeton R’mon, son, was born Oct. 27 to Kristina Nash and Marcus Laster of Americus.
Lewis, Patrice Lauryn, daughter, was born Nov. 1 to Andrita Ravon Moore and Patrick Lakeith Lewis Sr. of Albany.
Loredo, Cristina, daughter, was born Oct. 26 to Valentin and Maria Teresa Loredo of Albany.
McDonald, Olivia Violet, daughter, was born on Oct. 20 to Holly and Charles McDonald Jr. of Thomasville.
Middlebrooks, Zoe Denise Stewart, daughter, was born Nov. 1 to Ruth Agatha Stewart and Marcus Antoine Middlebrooks of Albany.
Mincey, Ah’Lyrica Avenus Nicole, daughter, was born on Oct. 24 to Nicole Michelle Harper and James Earl Mincey Jr. of Arlington.
Monds, Ava Mariah, daughter, was born Oct. 23 to Erica N. Ransom and Melvin C. Monds of Albany.
Moore, Harper Auilyah, daughter, was born Oct. 31 to Rydahsa Shykira Moore of Albany.
Morris, Blair Rose, daughter, was born Oct. 30 to Jessica Monee’ Morris and Christopher Irwin Owen of Albany.
Ortiz, Maite Anastasia, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Alejandro and Marivel Ortiz of Moultrie, Ga.
Parson, Isaiah Leon, son, was born on October 22, 2019 to Angel Lyons and Larry Parsons of Albany.
Pearson, Serenity Grace, daughter, was born Oct. 20 to Gabriella Cannon and Paul Pearson Jr. of Sylvester.
Porter, Stevie Amaria-Jean, daughter, was born Nov. 1 to Sharnequa Porter of Albany.
Sellers, Pyper Ladawn, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Brandi Sellers of Sylvester.
Shealy, Rylee Jaliyah, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Mar’Keesya D. Shealy of Albany.
Sheppard, Morgan Moriyah, daughter, was born Oct. 30 to Kaniya Sheppard of Albany.
Sims, Hava Dakota, daughter, was born Oct. 30 to Janessa Clinton and Dontavious Sims of Leesburg.
Smith, Annabelle Marie Smith, daughter, was born Oct. 22 to Dalton and Allison Smith of Albany.
Stewart, Madison Desir’ee, daughter, was born on Oct. 22 to Preshiannite L. White and Matthew A. Stewart of Albany.
Terry, Envy Rose, daughter, was born Oct. 31 to Lakiesha Monique Terry of Dawson.
Varnum, Tiffany Abigail, daughter, was born Oct. 24 to Freddy and Tiffany Varnum of Blakely.
Wade, Dallas Dior, daughter, was born Oct. 29 to Tenisha Wade of Valdosta.
Weaver, Braxton Lee, son, was born Oct. 29 to Hannah Lee Walker and Brandon Kyle Weaver of Leesburg.
Weaver, Millie Wren, daughter, was born Oct. 22 to Terry and Taylor Weaver of Sumner.
Whitaker, Jade Naomi Lauren, daughter, was born Oct. 21 to Jessica Whitaker of Leesburg.
White, Aubree Joy, daughter, was born Nov. 1 to Brittany Dinah White of Camilla.
Williams, Bella Marie, daughter, was born Oct. 20 to Shalanda Williams of Arlington.
Williams, Odaria DJon, son, was born Oct. 28 to Nikeshia Muff of Albany.
Williams, Roger RA’shard, son, was born Oct. 27 to Danielle Davis and Roger Williams Jr. of Albany.