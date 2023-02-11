Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between December 15, 2022, and February 4, 2023:
Banks, Ky’mir Lomar, son, was born December 26 to Kenzja Toombs and Kevin Banks Jr. of Albany.
Bates, Finley Alexander, son, was born January 21 to Jessica Bates and Austin Bates of Albany.
Bentley-Moorer, Juli’Yana Renee, daughter, was born December 25 to Jayana Bentley and Derrick Moorer of Albany.
Brooks, Calvin James, son, was born December 26 to Tinsley Brooks and Carlton Brooks of Meigs.
Brown, Nicole Alexandrea De’Shea, daughter, was born January 7 to Haley Harris and Nathan Brown of Dawson
Brown, Q’Arieuh Y’mece, daughter, was born February 1 to La’quisha Harvey and Jeremy Brown of Bronwood.
Bryant, Ja’Kenzie Nevaeh, daughter, was born February 2 to Eniya Pickett and Jaheim Bryant of Albany.
Chapman, Flint Charles, son, was born January 27 to Nicole Phillips and Reggie Chapman Jr. of Albany.
Clay, Nahzir King, son, was born January 24 to Superior Clay of Albany.
Cobb, La’Riyaha Juliauna (daughter) and Larahtis Jerrod Cobb Jr. (son), twins, were born January 19 to Jasmine Shanquetta Williams and Larahtis Jerrod Cobb Sr. of Albany.
Davis, Aspen Jane, daughter, was born January 7 to Amber Davis and Lucas Davis of Colquitt.
Davis, Princeton Ahmad, son, was born December 20 to Shambernique Fillmore and Demetrius Davis of Albany.
Dawson, Marielle Ailani, daughter, was born January 13 to Aliyana Lawson and Matthew Dawson of Albany.
Dennis, Angie Lynn, daughter, was born February 3 to Hannah Dennis and Collin Dennis of Albany.
Dineen, Annelise Libbie Deanna, daughter, was born January 12 to Kelli Dineen and Sean Dineen of Albany.
Echols, Edyn Houston, son, was born January 19 to Shan’trilla Williams and Emory Echols IV of Albany.
Egler, Charlie Olivia, daughter, was born December 28 to Kelly Sanders and Jason Egler of Leesburg.
Emerson, Elena Ann, daughter, was born January 27 to Kaytlin Emerson and Nicholas Emerson of Leesburg.
Fennell, Eliana Grace, daughter, was born January 12 to Ashley Fennell and Devin Fennell of Leesburg.
Figueroa, Eric Jaxson, son, was born January 2 to Trinity Williams and Julius Figueroa of Baconton.
Fowler, Micha Landon, son, was born January 9 to Samera Fowler and Michael Fowler II of Tifton.
Franz, Ella Jewell-Ann, daughter, was born January 23 to Demi Franz and John Franz of Tifton.
Garcia, Ezekiel Denzel, son, was born January 21 to Aaliyah Preston and Shamari Garcia of Albany.
Gardner, Unterious Andre’ Jr., son, was born January 21 to Kania Vicks and Unterious Gardner Sr. of Camilla.
Gilyard, Paris Don’nylah, daughter, was born December 19 to Brittany Baisden and Donovan Gilyard of Albany.
Gilyard, Sa’riyah B., daughter, was born February 2 to Ty’Keieara Butler and Eldrundo Gilyard Jr. of Albany.
Gipson, Honesty Joy, daughter, was born January 11 to Ashley Gipson of Albany.
Gordon, Brayden De’Son, son, was born January 27 to Taylor Richie and Brandon Gordon of Albany.
Grier, A’Mare Jamarrious, son, was born December 29 to Shonteireya Tinch and Damarrious Grier of Dawson.
Griner, Jonah Henry and Joseph Edward, twin sons, were born January 28 to Jennifer Griner and Stephen Griner of Cairo.
Gulley, Amiyah Aleah, daughter, was born January 18 to Cha’qira Gulley of Albany.
Hallback, MiKiya T’nyza, daughter, was born January 17 to Tanisha Glover and Michael Hallback of Albany.
Hammond, Ka’nyla Denise Jewels, daughter, was born December 27 to Ka’Vonda Hammond of Albany.
Harris, Nature Solflower, daughter, was born December 21 to Tarria Harris and Ricardo Harris of Leesburg.
Harris, Shizeaya Amega Alora Elyse, daughter, was born January 23 to Aldreka Dean and Isaiah Harris Sr. of Albany.
Harvey, Kingston Prence, son, was born January 26 to MyKeria Harvey of Camilla.
Hicks, Turane Amir, son, was born December 30 to Quanterria Lane and Edd Hicks III of Albany.
Hilliard, Callie Jane, daughter, was born January 7 to Erica Hilliard and Matthew Hilliard of Camilla.
Holmes, Bryson Emory, son, was born January 11 to Aniya Holmes of Leesburg.
Holton, Henry Lee, son, was born December 28 to Lauren Holton and William Holton Jr. of Leesburg.
Hoover, Harrison Scott, son, was born January 27 to Christina Hoover and Raymond Hoover of Leesburg.
Hortman, Rowen Nickolas, son, was born January 20 to Crystal Hortman and Joseph Hortman of Cordele.
Jackson, Bra’mir Radell, son, was born January 17 to Mayolena Jackson and Brandon Sealy of Cuthbert.
Jackson, Kaylee Marie, daughter, was born January 19 to Idre’yona Jackson of Albany.
James, Chanel Serenity, daughter, was born January 25 to Crystal Cleveland and Kynarrious James of Albany.
Jordan, Demetrius Bernard Jr., son, was born January 19 to Africa Preston and Demetrius Jordan of Albany.
Keaton, Azeriel Breleigh, daughter, was born January 24 to Lajohnsiya Shealy and Anfernee Keaton of Albany.
Keith, Murray Jerome Dewayne, son, was born December 21 to Tacoma Keith and Dewayne Keith Sr. of Albany.
Kendrick, Lillian Michelle, daughter, was born December 22 to Tabitha Pritchard and Zachary Kendrick of Leesburg.
Langley, Amethyst Rhae Hayes, daughter, was born December 30 to Randi Hepner and Alec Langley of Leesburg.
Langley, Mae Elizabeth, daughter, was born January 30 to Kathryn Langley of Blakely.
Lee, Jade De’Niyah, daughter, was born January 18 to Deaundria Knight and Joel Lee Jr. of Albany.
Lewis, Kendrick LaKeith, son, was born January 14 to Andrita Moore and Patrick Lewis of Albany.
Lewis, Zaharia Annalise, daughter, was born January 9 to Crystal Lewis of Americus.
Lofton, Ja’Zariah, daughter, was born January 28 to Seanise Mahone and Joshua Lofton of Albany.
Marshall, Bre’Aire Na’leihjya, daughter, was born December 15 to Breanna Marshall of Albany.
Mathis, LaKelyn Brielle, daughter, was born January 12 to Tiarah Sutton and Tyress Mathis of Albany.
Mathis, Paris Royale, daughter, was born January 23 to Ja’Asia Laster and Blake Mathis of Albany.
McCullen, Kiy’Roa Alayna Katina Ja’Nese, daughter, was born December 21 to Shaquisha Hollomon and Ervin McCullen of Valdosta.
McWhorter, Emily Maison, daughter, was born January 9 to Taylor Cotton and Brian McWhorter of Albany.
Mills, Elias Amirez, son, was born January 2 to Tyra Mills of Albany.
Moore, Jeremy Marquis Jr., son, was born December 28 to Regina Moore and Jeremy Moore Sr. of Camilla.
Moore, Londynn Lashay, daughter, was born January 29 to Kabriel Cratic and Mar’reko Moore of Arlington.
Moreno, Ismael Liam, son, was born January 22 to Carmen Chicas and Joan Moreno of Albany.
Moses, Phoenix Loren, daughter, was born January 4 to Tamiya Fletcher and Shannon Moses of Albany.
Newberry, Dakarai Za’heir, son, was born January 10 to Cynthia Newberry of Albany.
Oliver, Konstance Jaiide, daughter, was born January 11 to Karla Burnett and Kobe Oliver of Albany.
Oliver, Nylauni Jordaee, daughter, was born January 17 to Shekeila Shead and Desmond Oliver of Albany.
Owens, Asher Lee, son, was born January 10 to Mia Owens of Albany.
Page, Chloe Isabelle and Zoey Addilyn, twin daughters, were born December 21 to Cassandra Page and Frederick Page of Valdosta.
Parker, Turner Wade, son, was born December 30 to Kelly Parker and Peyton Parker of Leesburg.
Pearson, Kayhlan Marie, daughter, was born January 18 to Erica Pearson and Murray Pearson Jr. of Donalsonville.
Peek, Addison Claire, daughter, was born January 3 to Sarah Peek and Christopher Peek of Albany.
Porter, Amari Renee Ann, daughter, was born January 7 to Alexis Brookins and Charles Porter Jr. of Albany.
Porter, Da’Nyla Jamia, daughter, was born January 11 to Darnell Williams-Porter and Devin Porter Sr. of Albany.
Price, Luka Shawn, son, was born February 3 to Amanda Milner and Jesse Price of Albany.
Pringle, Da’Mariah Laniya, daughter, was born December 31 to Victoria Pringle and David Pringle Sr. of Albany.
Pruitt, Kingston Bernard, son, was born January 19 to Kimberly Mitchell and Sherridick Pruitt Sr. of Albany.
Qawiy, Iris Chanel, daughter, was born December 21 to Annette Merritt and Islam Qawiy of Albany.
Richetti, Rory Omar, son, was born January 16 to Kaitlin Richetti and Juan Richetti Jr. of Leesburg.
Riles, Wayne Jeffery III, son, was born January 3 to Patricia Riles and Wayne Riles Jr. of Edison.
Ross, Italy Marie, daughter, was born January 1 to Tri’Niaya Williams and Jeremiah Ross of Blakely.
Sears, Sincere Cashmere, son, was born January 13 to Shaquilla Sears and William Sears Jr. of Albany.
Shepard, Beau Taylor, son, was born December 22 to Leigha Shepard and Brett Shepard of Leesburg.
Sickman, Ridley Sabrina, daughter, was born January 1 to Amber Crozier and Braeden Sickman of Bainbridge.
Silas, Amiria Kevay, daughter, was born January 16 to Alexis Silas of Camilla.
Sims, Da’Riyah Jamirah, daughter, was born January 2 to Isis Ortiz and D’travion Sims of Leesburg.
Small, Ja’Nylan Ametrice, son, was born December 22 to La’Chondria Powell and Joesph Small III of Dawson.
Smith, Jaya Leilani, daughter, was born February 4 to Elizabeth Smith and Joel Kiel Sr. of Albany.
Smith, Peyton Amoura Alice, daughter, was born January 24 to Vantrecia Smith of Albany.
Smith, Railyn Grace, daughter, was born January 12 to Santana Addison and Kristopher Smith of Newton.
Spooner, Kingston Josiah Jhamir, son, was born January 29 to Kanyrea Spooner of Camilla.
Stinson, Ky’Lani Dior and Ky’Yani Amor, twin daughters, were born February 3 to Jasmine Stinson of Edison.
Strom, Olivia Ray, daughter, was born February 2 to Shannon Strom and Tyler Strom of Albany.
Thomas, Braylen Edward, son, was born January 17 to Tamaria Thomas and Charlie Thomas Jr. of Leesburg.
Turner, Hayzlee Joyce, daughter, was born December 28 to Brittany Turner and Corey Turner of Leesburg.
Tyson, Sir’Majesty Brynston Amil, son, was born December 19 to Cynthia Tyson of Albany.
Utecht, Blair Elise, daughter, was born December 20 to Ashlei Utecht and Carl Utecht of Lake Park.
Walker, Paisleigh Noelle, daughter, was born January 31 to Jocelyn Price and Patrick Walker Jr. of Albany.
Walker, Willa Grant, daughter, was born December 20 to Callie Walker and William Walker of Albany.
Wallace, Jadon Manasseh, son, was born January 30 to Eddreka Hudson and Tommy Wallace Jr. of Thomasville.
Walls, Avery Mae, daughter, was born January 7 to Courtney Walls and Dustin Walls of Albany.
Walton, Carson De’Von, son, was born January 10 to Makhayia Wright and Cameron Walton of Leslie.
Ward, Kayce Lorenz, son, was born December 31 to Arneece Swift and James Ward Jr. of Dawson.
Washington, JaKail Symere, son, was born January 29 to Derrionna Lawson and Tyrone Washington Jr. of Albany.
Watkins, Messiah Amir, son, was born January 30 to Iesha Ross and Malik Watkins Sr. of Camilla.
Welch, Olivia Renee’ Hernandez, daughter, was born December 26 to Tierra Welch and Miguel Welch of Albany.
West, Jarrell Jasiah, son, was born December 18 to Savannah Sanders and Jontravius West Sr. of Camilla.
White, Aubrey Chanel, daughter, was born December 22 to Szor’danner Jackson and Antaevius White of Albany.
Whitfield, Cooper Keith, son, was born January 13 to Ashley Lamon and Keith Whitfield to Ochlocknee.
Wiley, Kendall Ma’Kyri, daughter, was born January 7 to Ta’Niya Turner and Jordan Wiley of Americus.
Wilkins, Sincere Damir and Semaj L.C., twin sons, were born December 21 to Shontel Boone and Devante Wilkins of Thomasville.
Williams, Aziya Lourene, daughter, was born December 28 to Niesha Williams of Albany.
Williams, Khyson Duke Rico, son, was born February 2 to Elaunshae Butts and Khalil Williams of Albany.
Williams, Luna Corabella, daughter, was born January 25 to Kimberly Blackshear and Corey Williams of Albany.
Willis, Kianni Nicole, daughter, was born December 22 to Naicianna Willis of Albany.
Wilson, De’ssiah King, son, was born January 8 to Brandy Wilson of Albany.
Wingfield, Jaquan Tyree Jr., son, was born December 28 to Kirsten McCloud and Jaquan Wingfield Sr. of Albany.
Woodham, Mattilynn Ranae, daughter, was born January 4 to Shannon Holt and Matthew Woodham of Albany.
Young, Zy’aire Malik, son, was born December 27 to Nikkeria Hall and Malik Hall of Albany.
Youngblood, Jah’Kayla Rose, daughter, was born January 10 to Jaquavia Youngblood of Albany.
Zackery, Kason Amir, son, was born February 4 to Lacoria Zackery of Albany.
Zackery, Onyx Jai, son, was born January 24 to Charnae Clay and Ja’Onterius Zackery of Albany.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.