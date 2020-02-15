Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Feb. 2-7:
Alford, Samuel Silas, son, was born Feb. 4 to Jessica Alford of Albany.
Braswell, Daniel James, son, was born Feb. 6 to Mechelle and Douglas Braswell of Albany.
Campbell, Meira Catherine, daughter, was born Feb. 6 to Sarah Garrett and Tyler Campbell of Sasser.
Daniel, McKynlee Kole Reynolds, daughter, was born Feb. 5 to Kearson Reynolds and Cory Reynolds Daniel of Leesburg.
Davis, Kameron D’Anthony, son, was born Feb. 2 to Rashyia Davis of Albany.
Edwards, Addison Rayne, daughter, was born Feb. 7 to Vivian and Brandon Edwards of Americus.
Ellis, Julia Kimber, daughter, was born Feb. 5 was Heather Hearon and Rece Ellis of Albany.
Hawkins, Ameila Hope and Adeline Faith, twin daughters, were born Feb. 5 to Andrea and Leslie Hawkins Jr. of Albany.
King, Caison Jordan, son, was born Feb. 4 to Cassie Summerlin and Collier King of Albany.
McCray, Heavenli Noelle, daughter, was born Feb. 3 to Meyonna McCray of Albany.
Roberts, Emmalyn Jewel, daughter, was born Feb. 7 to Randee and Casey Roberts of Sylvester.
Steward, Deonte Jaden, son, was born Feb. 7 to Charati and Jimmy Steward of Albany.
Thompson, Stella Lawson, daughter, was born Feb. 2 to Ashley Cross and Steven Thompson of Leesburg.
Wilson, Reeder Elizabeth, daughter, was born Feb. 7 to Smith and Robert Wilson of Albany.
