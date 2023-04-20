ALBANY – April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racially and ethnically diverse populations. It’s also a time to encourage action through access to care by inspiring people to give blood.

The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long. With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients − like those facing pregnancy and childbirth complications, and those with chronic illnesses like sickle cell disease − donors can connect patients to lifesaving care.

