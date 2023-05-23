blue jay standalone.jpg

“This blue jay better perch on this wagon of pansies while he can," Community Journalist Donna Anderson said. "These charming pansies won’t last much longer. The cool spring is allowing them to stay in bloom, but when the heat starts revving up, they will fade away. So the blue jay claims a quick moment on the handle and then flies away to its next destination."

 Staff Photo: Donna Anderson
