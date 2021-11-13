The internet is full of mashup songs, combining two well-known tunes in a way that is, well, usually terrible. But one stands above the rest.
In this video, the unknown clasher of songs includes the orchestral and enchanting Enya song “Orinoco Flow,” which fills listeners with all the warm, fuzzy feelings of walking in slow motion through a green meadow, below a crystal blue sky, alongside happily meandering butterflies.
This beautiful song almost perfectly coincides with a most unexpected companion — The Prodigy’s “Smack My B-- — Up,” an electronic banger the band claimed is not about violence toward women but, “doing anything intensely,” with a bass kick that can cause heart palpitations and a synth sound that sounds like Satan’s band saw on the fritz.
Yet, somehow these seemingly polar opposites in music blend together so well listeners don’t know whether to write poetry or slam their head through a bit of drywall.
It’s a bit like driving the awkwardly named 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e.
The 45e, the second-generation of the X5 plug-in hybrid, manages to combine quiet, leisurely all-electric power that will help keep those meadows in your mind green alongside the serious power and punch when the figurative smoke begins bellowing out of its exhaust.
It’s not a typical mashup, but like “Smack Up the Orinoco Flow,” it somehow works seamlessly.
The second-gen X5 PHEV has ditched its previous powerplant, a four-cylinder turbo, in favor of a turbocharged inline-six. The battery system also has doubled in output to 24 kWh. This gives the 45e a total yield of 389-hp and an impressive 443-foot-pounds of torque, increases of 81-hp and 111 torques over the previous generation.
The increased output means the new X5 PHEV is actually somewhat less efficient, down to 20 combined mpg. However, the all-electric range is now a notable 31 miles, easily making up the difference when drivers select “Electric” driving mode.
The 31-mile range — about 10 to 12 more miles than the Audi 15 TFSI e, Range Rover Sport P400e, Lincoln Corsair Grant Touring, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV — allows for more real-world practicality running solely on electric power. Running errands, taking the kids to baseball practice or even commuting to and from work are now more realistic without using a spurt of gasoline in the 45e.
Of course, there are some drawbacks. In all-electric mode, the 45e runs on a stagnant 111-hp. Stabs to the throttle are inevitable in powering an SUV with a 5,672-pound curb weight running on less horsepower than you get in a 5-year-old Ford Fiesta, and when that happens, the six-cylinder steps in to negate your environmental consciousness.
However, the X5 does assist patient drivers with a smooth eight-speed automatic that is geared to allow for efficient driving to keep the 45e in electric mode, with gentle throttle inputs, up to 84 mph.
In hybrid mode, the system transitions effortlessly from electric to gas power without the judder usually associated with PHEVs.
But when the groceries are grabbed and the kids are picked up from school, the 45e transforms into a strong performer when the inline-six is allowed to get to work.
With nearly 400-hp and a truck’s worth of torque on tap, the 45e will hustle from a stop to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds in Sport mode. The electric motor puts the power down quickly, sending its grunt to all four wheels (all-wheel drive is standard and fully operational in electric-only driving) before the six-cylinder turbo kicks in to hustle the 45e to the horizon.
While the steering feel leaves something to be desired, the 45e is otherwise capable in corners. An adaptive suspension that can raise or lower the ride height by 1.6 inches keeps the X5’s bulky weight in check. Optional Pirelli P Zero PZ4 summer tires are also as sticky as chewed gum on hot pavement.
It’s also a solid family hauler.
Though the battery pack takes away some space from the cargo area, most buyers won’t have any trouble hauling their daily needs, including passengers. Legroom and headroom are generous, even for taller riders.
The cabin is well-appointed with the expected features and creature comforts of BMW in a modern and attractive package. Synthetic leather seats and wood trim are standard, with several genuine leather seat options available or trim finishes available. A panoramic sunroof, interior ambient lighting and heated front seats are also standard.
Two, 12.3-inch displays act as the gauge cluster and screen for BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, which is easy to navigate with the iDrive rotary controller, despite seemingly endless menus. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard along with SiriusXM connectivity.
The 45e starts at $66,395, but that price can quickly balloon with options, evidenced by my tester, which crested the $81,000 mark with appearance, safety and convenience upgrades. Drivers can use some tax savings to help pay for extra amenities, though. The 45e is eligible for the full $7,500 federal income tax credit.
Tax credits, the 45e’s notable range and its practicality will likely draw interest from Enya listeners to the X5 PHEV, while its 389-hp, adaptive suspension and sticky rubber will excite The Prodigy fans.
And like a good internet song mashup, fans of both are likely to be happy with the 45e.
As one commenter put things, it’s like “a nice cup of chamomile tea and a line of speed.”
