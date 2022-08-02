MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Jackson was sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court Justice on June 30 after being confirmed by the Senate on April 7. Making history, she will be the first black woman to sit on the bench. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

In addition, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the first series of publicly available Supreme Court bobbleheads, which includes 16 other current and former Supreme Court Justices. Those bobbleheads are available for pre-order and are expected to ship in December. The list includes Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Anthony Kennedy, Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, William Rehnquist, John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, Sonia Sotomayor, David Souter, John Paul Stevens, Clarence Thomas and Earl Warren. They join Jackson and previously released bobbleheads of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amy Coney Barrett.

