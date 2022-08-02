MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Jackson was sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court Justice on June 30 after being confirmed by the Senate on April 7. Making history, she will be the first black woman to sit on the bench. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
In addition, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the first series of publicly available Supreme Court bobbleheads, which includes 16 other current and former Supreme Court Justices. Those bobbleheads are available for pre-order and are expected to ship in December. The list includes Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Anthony Kennedy, Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, William Rehnquist, John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, Sonia Sotomayor, David Souter, John Paul Stevens, Clarence Thomas and Earl Warren. They join Jackson and previously released bobbleheads of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amy Coney Barrett.
The smiling Jackson bobblehead, with her arms crossed, is dressed in her judge’s robe. Standing on a base bearing her name, she is standing in front of a replica of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to the year each justice was sworn in. The bobbleheads are available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Jackson’s bobbleheads are expected to ship in September while the others are expected to ship in December. All bobbleheads in the series are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
The Senate has confirmed Jackson three times. She was confirmed to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2009. She received bipartisan support for her appointment to the District of Columbia Circuit Court in 2013 and unanimous support for her appointment to the District of Columbia District Court in 2021. The District of Columbia Circuit Court is widely considered the second-most import court in the U.S. Multiple Supreme Court Justices, including former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts, served on the circuit court prior to their appointments to the Supreme Court. Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice after Justice Stephen Breyer retired at the end of the court’s term on June 30.
“We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. “When the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court. In addition, we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. First St. in Milwaukee, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Interested persons can visit the museum online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.