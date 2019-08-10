ALBANY -- Pretoria Fields Brewery will add the Flint RiverQuarium to its list of beneficiaries Monday when the downtown Albany brewery hosts another in its series of "Community Day" events.
The RiverQuarium will offer participants an up-close look at a few aquarium creatures and allow them to get hands-on at the touch table, featuring animal artifacts. RiverQuarium staff will be on hand to answer any questions on Monday from 5-7p.m.
One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the Flint RiverQuarium to support the attraction's work in environmental education. The Sugar Rush Ice Cream truck will be at the event.
Pretoria Fields Brewery is located in downtown Albany at 120 Pine Ave.