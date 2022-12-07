Mankind has been searching for happiness since the beginning of time. The thought is that if one can attain a certain goal or a certain level of success, then happiness will be the natural outcome.

However, there is one major problem with that. What happens next? When you achieve that goal or when you attain that level of success, then what? Is peace, joy, and contentment really found in worldly success?

Brian Howard is the pastor of Beattie Road Church of Christ.

