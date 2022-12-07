Mankind has been searching for happiness since the beginning of time. The thought is that if one can attain a certain goal or a certain level of success, then happiness will be the natural outcome.
However, there is one major problem with that. What happens next? When you achieve that goal or when you attain that level of success, then what? Is peace, joy, and contentment really found in worldly success?
I am a firm believer in setting and achieving goals, but the difference is for whom are we accomplishing these goals? When it is for self-promotion and self-gain, our efforts are futile. For most of us, in 100 years no one is going to remember or care about our personal achievements. Then where can true peace and contentment be found?
The apostle Paul offered some thoughts on that matter.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
The peace that is found in God is beyond comprehension. It is not even understood, especially by those outside of Christ. The result of a life in Christ is “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” (Galatians 5:22) Those who give their lives to the Lord no longer seek to find their contentment in things that this world can provide. It is the hope of eternal peace in Christ that gives a child of God true joy. (Titus 1:2)
Do you want a peace that surpasses understanding? Do you want to lay down your head at night knowing that if you don’t wake up, everything will be alright? It will be better than alright, because you will wake up in the arms of the Lord. God has given His instructions on how you can do that in the Bible. I look forward to any opportunity to talk further with individuals about how to obtain this peace.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brian Howard is the pastor of Beattie Road Church of Christ.