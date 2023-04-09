What is the gospel?
Jesus gave us the great commission when He said, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.” (Mark 16:15-16)
That’s great! We know we have a job to do. We are to preach the gospel. But what is the gospel?
The apostle Paul answered this for us in 1 Corinthians 15:1: “Moreover, brethren I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you … that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.” ... “The gospel is Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. And my job is to teach others about this good news so they can obey it. But not all will choose to obey.” (Romans 10:16).
How do I obey the gospel? How do I come into contact with that cleansing blood of Christ? Romans 6:3-4, “Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ were baptized into His death? Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” Acts 2:38, “Then Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins.’”
For those of us who have received this cleansing blood by obeying the gospel of Christ, we are free. We are free from the fear that this life is all there is. Free from the guilt of past sins. Free from isolation, as we have now been reunited with our great Creator. But as with all privileges, we have a great responsibility, and that is to “preach the gospel to every creature.”
Did you realize there almost 8 billion people in the world today? That staggering number is growing by 80 million souls every single year. Here is the question: Is the church growing at the same rate? Are there 220,000 souls entering the body of Christ every single day? Only the Lord knows. One thing we do know is that we as Christians have a job to, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 28:19-20)
It is our job to get out of our comfort zone and get to work trying to reach our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers with the truth of the gospel. “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” (Romans 10:14) God could have chosen any method for man to know the truth of His word. He could have had His angels come and tell us. He could have had the Holy Spirit lay it on our hearts. He could have had the stars align just right. But He chose the simple method of preaching and teaching the gospel and those who would believe it and obey it.
Will you commit to being more evangelistic so that more souls can be immersed in the saving blood of Christ?
