Culinary Specialist Seaman Sadymond Johnson of Albany prepares scallops for brunch aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman

PACIFIC OCEAN -- Culinary Specialist Seaman Sadymond Johnson of Albany prepares scallops for brunch aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

