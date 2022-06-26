ALBANY -- Longtime Exchange Club of Albany member Buddy Haynes, lauded by fellow members as one of the most active Exchangites, was honored as the club's Member of the Year during Exchange's recent annual installation banquet.
Member of the Year recognition is the highest recognition bestowed on a member by the Exchange Club. The award recognizes "outstanding service and club activity through participation in recruitment efforts, club leadership positions, major club committees, projects or fundraisers." The award also seeks to recognize individuals who "roll up their sleeves to volunteer and have a positive attitude, not only in the club environment, but also in the community."
Active in the Exchange Club's successful Car Show and Arts and Crafts Festival, which has become a key club fundraiser for the Exchange Club and has produced a number of donated auto parts and vehicles that have produced funding for the prevention of child abuse, Haynes said he feels strongly about the club's other programs of service including Americanism, youth and community.
More than 110 Exchange Club members and guests attended the installation banquet.
National Exchange Club President-Elect David Johnson administered the oath of office to newly elected club officials during the installation of the club's executive officers and board members. The incoming president is Steve Perrine, president-elect is Terry McKay, vice president is Dan Brewer, secretary is Cody Jolley, treasurer is Ray Hinman, and Eli Gervero is the immediate past president. The board includes members Tony Jordan, Stacey Johnston, Keith Land, Barney Knighton, Scott Wood and Kelly Melvin.
The passing of the gavel from Gervero to Perrine was another highlight of the evening. Both expressed a sense of honor to be chosen by the members to serve as president of Exchange. Perrine offered his mission statement for Exchange and expressed a desire to continue the service to the community through his mission for the year: Care. Connect. Commit!
Georgia District President Thad Paulk and his wife, Jane; VFR in the Georgia District Sidney Blanton and his wife, Donna; Georgia District Youth Chairman Robert Lindsey and his son, Bobby, were special guests at the meeting.
"I will be open to any and all suggestions to continue to have the Exchange Club of Albany provide the best service to make the community a better place to live," Perrine said.
The club also held a touching Memorial Service to honor Exchange Club Members who passed away during the year. Those honorees included Jim Adkison, Randy Foster, Nelson Rushton and Bobby Johnston. Their total service to Exchange Club of Albany eclipsed 120 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.