ALBANY -- Dave and Dee Patel have owned the shopping complex at 1342 Mobile Ave. in southeast Albany for more than a decade and a half, providing necessities like gas, groceries and laundry services for the people in the close-knit neighborhood on the outskirts of Albany proper.
One thing that was missing in the neighborhood, the Patels noted, was a restaurant that offered residents a nearby location to pick up a reasonably-priced meal.
So in early November, the Patels opened the Chicken Box, which offers more in the way of regional dining than most fast-food establishments.
"We wanted to provide a good meal for the people in this neighborhood at a price that they could afford," Dee Patel -- who's known in the neighborhood as "Miss D" -- told a recent visitor. "These customers at our other businesses (A&S Foods, which has an attached gas station, Discount Liquors, and D's Express Coin Laundry are all in the complex, located along Moultrie Road) have supported us, and we wanted to bring something that we feel is needed to this area."
The Patels are vegetarian, and while they have lived in southwest Georgia for going on two decades, they wanted to bring what Dee Patel called "south Georgia soul food" to the residents in their neighborhood. So they reached out to the person they felt held a considerable amount of knowledge in that specialty: Albany restaurateur B.J. Fletcher.
"They asked for my help, and I was glad to help Miss D and Dave," Fletcher said. "They are really nice people and have a good head for business. They reached out to me, said they were looking to have food like we serve at our South Slappey restaurant (BJ's III), and I was flattered that they thought highly enough of me to seek my help. Their businesses have been an important part of the Mobile Avenue/Moultrie Road neighborhood that they serve, and I think the Chicken Box is going to have a positive impact on this community."
Mary Mathis serves as manager of the restaurant, and her son, Antonio Mathis, is the primary cook.
"The response we've gotten so far has been good," Mary Mathis said. "People in this neighborhood tell us they are thankful to have a place to get a hot meal. A lot of people are just finding out that we're here, and they're telling us (a restaurant) was needed badly in this neighborhood."
Dee Patel said she is looking for a cook with experience to work at the Chicken Box. She also noted that the Patels are looking for tenants for two storefronts in the Mobile Avenue complex that would also benefit the neighborhood.
"We made sure we gave our customers a nice price, a good deal on a hot meal," Dee Patel said. "We think this restaurant will benefit this community."
Information about the new restaurant is available on Facebook under Chicken Box.