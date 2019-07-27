ALBANY -- On Aug. 5, the Bank of Lee County and the Bank of Terrell will change their names to Georgia Community Bank (GCB). The financial institutions will have new names but with the same faces and same commitment.
Bank of Terrell operates as an affiliate bank of a bank holding company, Georgia Community Bancorp Inc., which has offices in Dawson. The Bank of Lee County has been a division of the Bank of Terrell since it opened in 2002.
Along with the name change, customers will see a new logo, signs, website and letterhead. Employees will be the same, as will the banks' commitment to their customers and communities.
One of the more exciting aspects of the change will be an upgrade in technology and more products. GCB will have a new mobile app, mobile capture, pay-to-pay, and have the ability to be even more responsive to its customers.
On May 1, 1936, Bank of Terrell opened for business on Main street in Dawson in the space formerly occupied by the Dawson National Bank. There are two additional affiliate banks in the holding company: Commercial State Bank in Donalsonville and the Citizens State Bank of Taylor County in Reynolds.