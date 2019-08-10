Business Portfolio is a Sunday column that focuses on business people in metro Albany and southwest Georgia. Items for the column should be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Photos should be of good resolution, preferably in jpeg format, if emailed. Items may be emailed to news@albanyherald.com (please include “Business Portfolio” or “business news” on the subject area); mailed to Albany Herald News Dept., P.O. Box 48, Albany, Ga. 31702, or dropped by our offices at 126 N. Washington St.