ALBANY – Draffin Tucker has announce recent promotions of the following firm professionals effective July 1, 2019.
In the firm’s Albany office:
Merrit Garnto has been promoted to manager in the firm’s Commercial practice. Garnto works primarily preparing tax returns for individuals, corporations, partnerships, trust and estates. She also works with commercial entities, including construction companies, agricultural suppliers and various other for-profit entities. This work includes audits, reviews, compilation and report preparation. Garnto holds a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting and a master of accountancy degree, both from Georgia Southern University.
Misty Chancey has been promoted to supervisor in the firm’s Health care practice. Since joining Draffin Tucker, Chancey has focused on auditing health care entities, preparing Medicare and Medicaid cost reports and single audits. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting with a minor in Management and a master of accountancy degree from Georgia Southern University.
Joe Pierce has been promoted to senior in the firm’s Health care practice. As part of the Draffin Tucker team, Pierce provides financial statement audits and cost report preparation. He holds a bachelor of finance, economics and accounting degree and a master of business administration degree from the University of Alabama.
In the firm’s Atlanta office:
Robert Cook has been promoted to manager in the firm’s Resource Solutions division. Since joining the firm in 2012, Cook has become an integral part of the consulting services practice using his audit and cost preparation experience to deliver hands-on assistance to health care entities and other organizations. By helping organizations with system conversions, and assisting with the implementation of the new lease accounting standard, Cook continues to leverage his technical expertise and experience to serve the firm's clients. He is a member of GSCPA's Young CPAs Advisory Council and is president of the Accounting Alumni Young Professional Board for the University of Alabama. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting from Harding University and a master of accountancy degree from the University of Alabama.
“We are always excited to celebrate promotions within the Draffin Tucker family,” Managing Partner Jeff Wright said in a news release. “Every promotion represents growth for our firm and ultimately enhances our service delivery to our clients.”
Draffin Tucker is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. Draffin Tucker’s team provides auditing, income tax and consulting services to meet client needs. The firm has office locations in Albany and Atlanta. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.