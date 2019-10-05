The Moore, Clarke, DuVall & Rodgers P.C. law firm has acquired the practice of T. Mark Sandifer in Tifton, effective Oct. 1. As of that date, Sandifer has joined the firm as partner in charge of its Tifton office, which is located at 3300 Fulwood Road in Tifton.
Sandifer is a graduate of Mercer University Law School and has been in the practice of business and commercial law in Tifton for more than 20 years. Sandifer and his wife, Venita, have three adult children and reside in Tifton. The firm’s new Tifton office will provide a full range of business and real estate-related legal services. The Tifton office is the fifth location for the Albany-based law firm, which also has offices in Valdosta, Savannah and Atlanta.
Scott Curry of First State Bank Randolph County, Cuthbert, was elected to the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia as Division 5 chairman. Nominations for the 2019-20 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual Meeting & Trade Show, held at The Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla. His term began on Oct. 1.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks. Representing approximately 150 community banks and 200 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three distinct areas: legislative, professional development and member services. CBA is the state’s only advocate working solely for the interests of community banks and their customers.
“CBA is fortunate to have an enthusiastic and dedicated Board of Directors, representing all areas of the state,” John McNair, president and CEO of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia, said. “Thanks to the guidance of these community bank leaders, our association continues to thrive. We are pleased to welcome eight new members to the board this year. The varied experience each board member brings to the table is an invaluable asset to CBA and serves to strengthen the community banking industry in Georgia.”
For more information, contact CBA at (770) 541-4490 or visit www.cbaofga.com.
Community Bankers Association of Georgia
2019-2020 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:
♦ Chairman: Ron Quinn, Peach State Bank & Trust, Gainesville
♦ Chairman-Elect: David Lance, Greater Community Bank, Rome
♦ Vice Chairman: Debra Weil, Community Banking Co. of Fitzgerald
♦ Treasurer: Bran Thompson, South Georgia Bank, Glennville
♦ Immed. Past Chair: Tim Jones, Citizens Community Bank, Valdosta
♦ At Large: Lee Clark, First State Bank, Wrens
DIVISION CHAIRS:
♦ Division 1: Shannon Henry, Bank of Dade, Trenton
Division 2: Neil Stevens, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville♦
♦ Division 3: Clark Hungerford, Vinings Bank, Smyrna
♦ Division 4: Derek Williams, Century Bank & Trust, Milledgeville
♦ Division 5: Scott Curry, First State Bank of Randolph County, Cuthbert
♦ Division 6: Stephen Lewis, First National Bank of Coffee County, Douglas
♦ Division 7: Richy Everly, Bank of Wrightsville