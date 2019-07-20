Business Portfolio

Donald Grey Lanier, who recently graduated from the University of Mississippi, has joined Brad Lanier Oil Co. Inc.

ALBANY — Donald Grey Lanier has joined Brad Lanier Oil Co Inc. and will focus on both retail and wholesale operations.

Lanier recently graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in business finance. Founded in 1965, Brad Lanier Oil Co. wholesales gasoline and diesel fuel throughout Georgia and Alabama.

Lanier Oil also owns and operates its retail convenience store chain Homerun Foods. Lanier was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Ole Miss and a 2014 graduate of Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany.

