ALBANY – Only a few days into COVID-19 response mode, it has quickly become apparent that the virus is more than a public health threat. It is, at least in the short-run, a threat to the economic stability of our country and our community.
A variety of service providers are already suffering as their clients and customers self-isolate. This includes, but is not limited to, hairstylists, nail salons, gift shops and craft shops as well as some retail stores.
Many were inspired by a recent post on social media that encouraged those who were not going to keep their regularly scheduled appointments to pay for them if possible. Another suggestion was to purchase gift certificates for future services, providing these businesses with an income stream during the immediate crisis.
A quick glance at the size of the Albany Herald is reflective of immediate reductions in weekly advertising budgets of local and regional businesses. So, help a reporter, columnist or delivery person and subscribe today.
A quick drive through Albany shows that the majority of restaurants are not operating in a normal manner. Although most restaurants have closed their doors and are not seating customers, many have retained their drive-thru services where available and others have created curbside service in an effort to continue to serve their patrons.
The Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau has provided the following list of establishments that are currently open in various capacities. Please note that this and other information in this article is subject to immediate change.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for our community," CVB officials wrote. "We are here to help with a list compiled of all third-party delivery services in the area, restaurants that are offering delivery, carry out, or curbside pickup, as well as any additional information that may help your family at this time.”
Third Party Delivery Services in Albany:
· Doordash
· Postmates
· Uber Eats
· Waitr
· Orange Crate
· Grub Hub
Local Restaurant Carry Out Options
· The Bread House (Hours Changed 11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
· Blackbeard’s
· Guang Zhou
· Harvest Moon (11 a.m.-9 p.m.)
· Cookie Shoppe
· Austin’s Grill and Bar
· The Rocket
· Thai Kitchen
· Crazy Buffet
· Rice Bowl
· Albany Fish Company
· The Cakery (Please give 24-hour notice to allow bake and prep time)
· Riverfront BBQ
· Tokyo Sushi & Hibachi
· Q's Cakes
Sonny's BBQ
BJ's Country Buffet
Local Restaurant Drive-Thru
· Bobwhite Coffee Company
· Elements Coffee Company
Sonny's BBQ
Local Restaurant Curbside Service
· El Maya
· Smallcakes
· El Vaquero
· Mellow Mushroom
· Corks Wine and Charcuterie
· My Pie (offering $5 pizza through 4/1 see store for details)
· Eggs Up Grill
BJ's Country Buffet
Drive-thru Chain Restaurants
· Zaxbys (Drive-Thru Only)
· Cookout (Drive-Thru Only)
· Chick-Fil-A (Drive-Thru Only)
· Starbucks (Drive-Thru Only)
· Steak N' Shake (Drive-Thru Only)
· Dunkin Donuts (Drive-Thru Only)
· Guthrie's Chicken (Drive-Thru Only)
· KFC (Drive-Thru Only)
· McDonald's (Drive-Thru Only)
· Arby's (Drive-Thru Only)
· Newk's Eatery
· Chicken Salad Chick
· Krystal
· Burger King
· Taco Bell
· Wendy’s
· Hardees
· Dairy Queen
· Sonic
· Popeyes
· Panera Bread
· Church’s Chicken
· Five Guys
· Hot Dog King
· Hip Hop Fish and Chicken
· Long John Silvers
· Captain D’s
· Hibachi Express
· Buster’s Real Ice Cream
· Checkers
· Krispy Kreme
Sonny's BBQ
Delivery Chain Options
· Chipotle (free delivery with $10 purchase)
· Locos Grill and Pub ($3 delivery fee with $10 Purchase)
· Pizza Hut
· Papa Johns
· Dominos
· Little Caesars
· Jimmy Johns
· El Vaquero - (last order taken at 8 p.m.)
· Mellow Mushroom
Although Pretoria Fields Brewery has closed their taproom, anyone wanting a local craft beer can still find them in stores throughout town.
Currently the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center are closed. However, Chehaw Park and Zoo is currently open and will honor memberships from the other two facilities for admission.
“We would like to offer something for the community right now," Morgan Burnette, director of guest and public relations at Chehaw, said. "We are open right now; that may change. We are taking extra precautions and doing extra cleaning. We have closed down areas where people might congregat.
"We would like for people to get outside if they are getting stir crazy, but still be able to practice social distancing as recommended by CDC.”
Burnette also said that Chehaw would offer digital programming daily for children and adults. Programs will be broadcast on Chehaw’s Facebook page, taking place at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The morning Cub Program is focused at toddlers 3-4 years old. They will participate in a craft, read a book and learn about an animal. The afternoon program is a keeper staff behind-the-scenes view of the zoo good for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.