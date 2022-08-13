DSC_0141 (2).JPG

Deerfield-Windsor School eighth-grader Justin Soriano, who turns 14 this month, has spent much of his summer shadowing businessman Milan Patel.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- Lesson No. 1.

As Justin Soriano, who's about to turn 14, finished his meal at a local restaurant, he discovered while bussing the table where he and his mentor, businessman Milan Patel, had eaten that there were a couple of packs of ketchup on the table. He grabbed them up and headed for the trash can.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.