 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- In Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, CAES researchers submitted 1,339 sponsored research proposals, more than 30% of the university's total during the same timeframe. CAES was awarded $239.5 million in grants and federal funds in FY 2021 and 2022.

The University of Georgia Office of Research recently announced a record-breaking Fiscal Year 2022 with more than a half-billion dollars spent on research and development. The College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences was responsible for $112.8 million of the total, up $13.8 million from FY 2021 in overall money spent on research from all funding sources.

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

