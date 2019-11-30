PINE MOUNTAIN -- Christmas in Callaway Gardens is a spectacular display of 15 dazzling scenes with 8 million twinkling lights. Sounds breathtaking; it is an absolutely memorable experience from beginning until end. Callaway hosts south Georgia's most impressive holiday light and sound show. The display has been named one of the world's "Top 10 Places to See Holiday Lights" by National Geographic Traveler.
The Fantasy in Lights is an experience. A ticket to this event includes a complimentary day admission to visit Callaway Gardens during the Fantasy in Lights season. Go early, spend the day exploring Callaway Gardens and the 2,500 acres of natural beauty it has to offer. Sample the food Callaway has to enjoy by having lunch and dinner while exploring the area. As dark creeps in, the lights shine.
Browse the Christmas Village and visit with Santa. The children's playland offers scenes of wonder for the little ones. Shop for some perfect gifts to give during the holidays. Admission offers one trip through the Fantasy in Lights show. Visitors can choose to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own vehicle. Another option is to choose to hop on the Jolly Trolley and ride through the display while enjoying the outdoor experience. Be sure to grab a hot chocolate or coffee to add some warmth to the trolley ride as one of the most beautiful light displays ever seen unfolds.
For ticket information and times, visit callawaygardens.com.