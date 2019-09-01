What does Spider-Man, skydiving, work boots, 5-star hotels and President Lincoln have to do with Labor Day weekend?
Plenty.
As the holiday approaches, National Today’s has compiled its annual curated list of Labor Day weekend happenings. National Today, America’s ultimate holiday authority, now publishes collaborative content to supplement its extensive holiday pages.
Here are just some of the experiences surrounding Labor Day Weekend 2019:
1. FIRE YOURSELF FROM YOUR OWN JOB
That’s correct. The makers of STōK cold-brew coffees have designed a contest — running through Labor Day — which will give three people $30,000 each in order to take a four-week “STōKbbattical” (from their dreary day jobs) and “make their dreams happen.” It can be anything from rock climbing in Patagonia to setting records for number of tapas eaten in Spain. No matter what, STōK will help fund it. Unless of course you’d prefer to spend the next four weeks filling out TPS reports.
2. BUY SOME ICONIC WORK BOOTS AND HELP STUDENTS IN THE PROCESS
Wolverine, the legendary brand for the working man, created “Project Bootstrap” in 2014 to help hardworking people in the “skilled trades” — while also donating boots to current trade students and workers. This Labor Day, the Michigan-based company will celebrate by donating proceeds from its exclusive Iron Grey Journeyman boot to the American College of the Building Arts in South Carolina.
3. TOP LABOR DAY QUOTES
Can you guess which president said, “My father taught me to work; he did not teach me to love it?” No, it’s not that president. How about the famous American who uttered “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity?” National Today has a list of Labor Day quotes to not only learn about the holiday, but to also impress your friends during the barbecue.
4. SPIDER-MAN — NOW WITH EXTRA BITE
“Far From Home” has already grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. Just imagine what might happen when Sony releases the new extended version on Thursday. This (slightly) longer cut features around four additional minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence. The new “Far From Home’s” also available in IMAX® and large formats in select locations. Did we mention it’s four minutes longer?
5. 5-STAR HOTEL STAYS FOR $59. IT’S HAPPENING. BUT HURRY.
Budget-minded Hotwire is currently offering four- and five-star hotels in six of America’s top cities at a jaw-dropping $59 per night (for the first two nights) — when booked by Thursday — or until all rooms sell out. Average discounts for the appropriately named “Quickie Getaway Sale” reach up to 81% when compared to other online travel sites for similar hotel stays.