ATLANTA — Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta has launched a Women’s Cancer Center, led by an experienced roster of fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians and clinicians with expertise in breast and gynecologic oncology. The center offers comprehensive cancer care – from screenings, diagnostic evaluations and treatment plans to supportive care services and survivorship support and more – for women with breast, ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal and other gynecologic cancers.
“We know one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in her lifetime,” CTCA National Breast Cancer Program Director Dr. Anita Johnson, who also serves CTCA Atlanta as chief of surgery and breast surgical oncologist, said. “And right here in Georgia, nearly 9,000 women are projected to be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 3,000 with a gynecologic cancer in 2021. We are committed to bringing personalized, comprehensive breast and gynecologic care to women of all backgrounds and ethnicities, with the sense of urgency they deserve.”
In addition to Johnson, the physicians at the Women’s Cancer Center include:
♦ Ruchi Garg — CTCA National Gynecologic Oncology Program Director
♦ Haritha Pabbathi — Medical Oncologist
♦ John McKnight — Medical Oncologist
♦ Natalie Godbee — Gynecologic Oncologist
♦ Lily Shakibnia — Radiation Oncologist
♦ Frederick L. Durden Jr. — Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Microsurgical Reconstructive Surgeon
♦ Henry Krebs — Interventional and Diagnostic Radiologist
The Women’s Cancer Center encompasses a full spectrum of oncology care for cancers unique to women, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, plastics and reconstruction, behavioral health, oncology rehabilitation, pain management, precision medicine, genetic and fertility counseling, survivorship support, pelvic floor therapy and more. Additionally, the center offers a multidisciplinary program for women who are at high risk of developing breast cancer, as well as genetic testing to relatives of individuals who have tested positive for a genetic mutation predisposing them to breast cancer or other cancers.
To learn more, visit www.cancercenter.com/locations/atlanta/womens-cancer-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.