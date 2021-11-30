ALBANY -- Even though COVID was still a major concern and it was in its first year, the Exchange Club of Albany's initial SOWEGA Car Show/Swap Meet was a runaway hit with car enthusiasts, instantly becoming one of the largest such shows in south Georgia.
To celebrate that out-of-the-gate success, Exchange Club members did what any good promoter would do: They got even bigger.
And so, on Friday and Saturday, the Exchange Club and Artesian City Car Club will jointly host their second Car Show and Arts and Crafts Festival at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
"The first show was such a success, it kind of surprised us," Exchangite Gary Knight said Monday as he and fellow club members worked on preparing for the event. "So we've added all kinds of stuff for this second show; we definitely feel like we have something for everybody."
Indeed. In addition to the 116 trophies that will be awarded to vehicles judged to be Best in Show and Best in Class entries in a number of categories, car enthusiasts will have an opportunity to drool over some of the most classic of classic automobiles.
"We'll have some that are worth a million dollars," Knight notes.
Among the classic cars on display will be a 1909 Hupmobile, the second car ever brought into Albany. It was originally owned by the Hillsman family but was later given to the Johnston family in exchange for some work they did for the Hillsmans. The car is on loan from Betty Johnston for the Exchange Club to use in its show. It is a unique car and directly related to the history of Albany.
Other classics that will be on display are a 1921 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, a 1937 Cadillac Series 60, a 1934 Chevrolet 3-Window Coupe, a Mustang GT, a Mustang Cobra and many more.
Along with the car show, there will be a car corral in which participants can sell their vehicles, and a swap meet with many auto parts for classic -- and other, more pedestrian -- cars.
"We have had a number of automobile-related items and a couple of vehicles donated to the Exchange Club," Knight said. "Every penny from the sale of these items will go to the prevention of child abuse, which is our national and local Exchange Club project."
Shoppers can look for unique Christmas gift items at the Arts and Crafts Show that will be going on while all of the car owners are showing off their rides. Food vendors (selling "fair food") will be on hand both days, and live entertainment with a Christmas theme will be part of the event Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. Among the entertainers, Jennifer Varnadoe will perform as Patsy Cline, a role for which she's garnered much acclaim.
Last but not least, there will be oodles of activities for kids. Santa Claus will be visiting on Saturday, and a ReMax Hot Air Balloon will provide rides for a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network. Also on the grounds for the young ones will be bouncy houses, face painting, train rides and more.
Checking out classic vehicles like the Hupmobile, Buddy Haynes' 1934 Standard Chevy 3-window Coupe, Ralph Paustian's '57 T'bird and Clayton Smith's sleek '37 Cadillac Series 60 will be enough to fill most car-lovers with joy. The vehicles have been lovingly restored with mostly original parts and are all roadworthy.
"I've been working on cars since I was 16, and I'm 74 now, so, yeah, I really enjoy this," Haynes said. "I had a classic '34 Chevy that was my favorite car, but I sold it. I tried to buy it back and it had been sold. I found the original in Ohio and had it shipped here. It took me about 2 1/2 years to find all the parts and finish the work. I'd drive it to California now; I trust it as much as a new car."
Paustian offers plenty of reasons why his glamorous '57 T'bird -- the only year the classic automobile was built with its unique design -- is a work of beauty, art and commerce.
"This car has all original parts, and the previous owner had been working on it for a while when I bought it," he said of the glistening white beauty. "I worked on it for 3 1/2 years, and I saw receipts for parts before I bought it that were worth $58,000."
Smith purchased his Cadillac only three weeks ago. The classic vehicle had been restored in New York, but he bought it from a collector in Atlanta.
"It's got a V-8 with 135 horses," Smith said as he runs down some of the Caddy's bona fides. "It cost $1,795 in 1937. It's worth a lot more than that now."
Admission each day of the car show/swap meet is $10, with children under 48 inches tall free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.