We are quickly approaching the return to our legislative session, which has been officially set to reconvene on Monday.
We have been anxiously awaiting the return, as we need to pass the state budget among other important legislation. This budget will look different than the one we had originally intended before the coronavirus pandemic nearly halted our economy. As you know, we suspended the session in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 back in March. By returning on Monday, we are allowing more time for members and staff to get tested, as well as take measures to assure social distancing and increased sanitation are possible. Temperature-checking devices have also been set up at the entrances of the Capitol.
With that said, our health leaders have been working tirelessly in their fight against COVID-19 over the past several months. They have established more than 150 testing sites, conducted more than 151,000 tests and continue to be a resource to us all. While we have made several improvements, I want to emphasize that it is important to continue to follow public health advice to mitigate your risk of exposure. Wear a mask, keep a 6-foot distance, wash and sanitize your hands.
I am proud to announce that this week, I was appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Tourism, Interstate Cooperation, and State Institutions and Properties. Committees play a very important role in the legislative process because it’s where testimony is heard from stakeholders on all sides of an issue and the opportunity for debate is held. I am looking forward to bringing my experience in agriculture and small business to the table as these committees take on legislation. I will do all that I can to ensure your interests are represented during the committee process.
As always, I welcome your input on issues important to you. I will continue to keep you informed on any additional information that comes my way. Thank you again for allowing me to be your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or if I can be of any assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me at Carden.Summers@senate.ga.gov or call me at (404) 463-5258. Please continue to pray for peace and health.
