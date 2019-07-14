AMERICUS -- The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) is asking for nominations for the 2019 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. The awards recognize the selfless work done by caregivers across the state in three categories: family caregiver, volunteer caregiver and para-professional caregiver.
"The people who care for others is often a role that is not recognized. Mrs. Carter started the institute to ensure that these selfless people have their unique needs addressed and are recognized for their work," Jennifer Olsen, executive director of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, said in a news release. "What better place to start than here at home in Georgia?"
Caregivers may be nominated by those able to evaluate their performance and demonstrate how they are making a difference in the lives of the care recipients they serve.
From these nominations, three caregivers will be selected as the top Caregivers of the Year in Georgia. The three different categories recognize a unique role within the caregiving community.
The Family Caregiver Award is presented to a family member, or non-relative close friend, who provides assistance to a person with a disability, chronic illness or other condition requiring support and assistance to have a full life in the community.
The Para-professional Caregiver Award is presented to a licensed practical nurses, therapy aide, home health aide, certified nursing assistants, nurse's aide/patient care technician, or direct support caregiver such as companions or sitters, for their work.
The Volunteer Caregiver Award is presented to a volunteer that has completed at least one year of service caring for an individual or individuals in a capacity that aids and/or improves their life. Additionally, this could also be someone who supports caregivers by volunteering at a caregiving organization or facility.
To be eligible for either of the awards, the nominee must be currently providing care or volunteering or must have provided care or volunteered within the past year.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will host a luncheon Oct. in Americus to honor the three recipients and their nominators.
The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving is the pre-eminent organization dedicated to strengthening the more than 65 million caregivers in the United States through advocacy, education, research and service. Established in 1987 by former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, RCI works to raise the awareness of caregivers' needs and to create an environment that supports them.
For additional information about the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, visit www.rosalynncarter.org.