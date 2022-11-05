“Fools” said I, “You do not know, Silence like a cancer grows. Hear my words that I might teach you ...”
— Simon & Garfunkel
As I watched the video of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel singing “The Sound of Silence” when both were much younger men, tears came to my eyes.
Yes, it was the beauty of Simon’s song, a No. 1 hit for the duo in 1965, that touched me in that place that only music can reach. I marveled anew at the songwriting genius and guitar proficiency of Simon and the unmatched beauty of Garfunkel’s one-of-a-kind voice.
But it wasn’t just this moment-in-time appreciation of two craftsmen at the top of their craft that moved me to tears. No, it was a feeling of loss that overtook me as the guitar coda of that generation-defining masterpiece faded.
Obviously, a lot of water has passed under our many bridges (even those over troubled waters) since “The Sound of Silence” made its way to the top of the fickle pop music charts. But the loss I felt as I watched S&G perform had less to do with time passage than it did a failure to adequately appreciate this spark of genius when both it and I were vibrant, were in a special moment.
This sadness I felt took me well past the music that has infused my life with such beauty and wonder. It laid on me the burden of not having taken advantage, not having appreciated, all the beauty of life when it was standing right in front of me, when it engulfed me and made me know that we are more than random creatures on a random planet in a random universe.
Even when we don’t take time to fully appreciate them, we are all blessed with these moments of clarity when we know we’re part of something more than just existence, when we’re granted an instant’s insight into the divine.
It may be a relationship with a lover or partner, a friend whose kinship flows deeper than blood, a father-son/mother-daughter moment that’s so stark it takes our breath away. It may be the wonder of a song or the beauty of a sunset, the gift of nature at her rawest, the joy of accomplishment that comes with the completion of some hard-won task.
All these moments, they’re right there, and we exult in them. Then we just let them fade. We move on to other wonders that grab our attention, or we become so caught up in the mundaneness that everyday existence can sometimes bring, and we let these little moments of magic slip away. Sometimes — as this one did for me — they revisit us when we least expect it, and while we revel in them, we also realize much too late that we’ve allowed something special to slip away.
I say all of this as something of a reminder ... to myself, to those I love, to those to whom I’m indifferent and to those I never have nor never will meet. Life is full of such wonder. And, no, that wonder is not always some “a-ha moment” when we know we’ve been blessed by God, whatever we conceive Him to be. No, sometimes it’s just a stirring in the soul, a flash of an instant that astonishes us ... when we open ourselves to it.
Live life deeply. Don’t just enjoy, embrace these moments as they come your way. Certainly you can’t continue to live your entire, big life engulfed in such times of magic. But honor them. Appreciate them as they happen, and then put them away in that special place where memory resides, and take them out often. Relive them, rekindle their essence, if only to remind yourselves that this was a wondrous gift.
Allow yourself to hold onto these things most precious. If you do, they will help sustain you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.