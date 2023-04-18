“He said before you can eat you gotta dance like Fred Astaire.”
— Leo Sayer
If you’re like me and you avoid visiting the merchants of commerce without a clear plan that gets you in and out as quickly as possible, one of the things you’ll notice post-COVID when you visit any of these establishments is that everything costs more now than it did a couple of years ago. In most cases, a lot more.
Economists point to any number of factors that explain why costs have gone up in this sector or that sector, but the sticker shock I’m experiencing on my rare shopping excursions is across-the-board.
My wife has this things she does that slaps me with a clear shot of reality: When she spends an hour or so fighting her way through women in bedroom slippers who block the aisles at the grocery store, loud-mouths who carry on private phone conversations you can hear all the way over in the canned goods section, and then have some creep either hit on her or ask for a handout in the parking lot, she asks me to play the guess how much game.
“Guess how much these two bags of groceries cost,” she’ll say.
Now I have, at different stages of my life, spent time in grocery stores, stocking up on necessities like Coke, bologna, crackers, frozen dinners, pickles and soap. Even then, I thought prices were pretty steep.
But I can’t help but be stunned every time the answer to Tara’s query is $175 ... or $200 ... or some other astronomical amount.
I read and hear all the reports about supply chain issues and worker shortages and import/export concerns, but I find it difficult to believe the costs of some of the everyday products that we’ve always taken for granted are now budget-busters for everyday shoppers. (There have even been, stunned grocers lament, no runs of late on crab legs.)
All of this inflation of prices hit home for me recently when I, being the magnanimous soul that I am, invited a couple of folks here at the office to meet me for a quick lunch. We went to a restaurant whose name I won’t mention ... I will only say that I remember not so long ago one of the business’s jingles being something about “$5 footlongs.”
The two of us who arrived early went ahead and ordered our sandwiches, and while the $24 tab seemed a bit high, I did order some soup to go along with my sandwich. It was when the straggler finally made it to the restaurant that I discovered why everyone was complaining about the outrageous prices consumers are paying now.
After diner No. 3 ordered his sandwich, I went to the checkout with my handy debit card. The cashier said, “$17.94.”
There was a long, pregnant pause.
When I finally rediscovered my tongue, I said, “Wait, you must have made a mistake. I already paid for my food. I’m just paying for the one sandwich.”
“That’s right, it’s $17.94,” she said.
I really wasn’t trying to play the indignant customer as the cashier rung up my payment. I was sincerely stunned that a fast-food restaurant had the audacity to charge 18 bucks for a sandwich, chips and a drink. I mean, it wasn’t like there was caviar and filet mignon on the menu. It was a sandwich, for goodness’ sake.
As we left the restaurant — me having insisted that everyone eat every crumb of their food and keep the cups for additional use in an effort to try and get “at least a fraction of my money’s worth” — I thought, wistfully, about another fast-foot slogan from back when I was younger.
“You get a cheeseburger, fries and a Coke ... and change back from your dollar,” the slogan went. Yep, Bobby, the times they sure as heck are a-changin’.
