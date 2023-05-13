This successful life we’re livin’s got us feudin’ like the Hatfields and McCoys.
Of all the platitudes my mom used on me during my upbringing, the one I always thought most trite is one most people above the age of 7 have heard before: “If (fill in name of ne’er-do-well friend) jumped off a cliff, would you jump off, too?”
Point being, I later figured out, that eventually you had to learn to think for yourself, not give in to peer pressure.
Yes, I thought that was a trite admonition ... until I realized that in the 2020s, there are a whole lot of grown-ups who either never heard or, if they did, didn’t get this lesson. If they had, maybe a few of the politicians who so blindly follow the dictates of their party leadership would actually start thinking for themselves and do things that help the people that elected them and not worry so much about some blow-hard party boss or trying to get re-elected.
I would venture that any current politician, no matter the party, who votes more than 98% of the time along party lines never got the jumping-off-a-cliff lesson. Or, if they did, it didn’t take.
Same can be said of politicians who bury their collective heads in the sand and keep saying “No, No, No” when anyone mentions placing restrictions on weapons in this country in an attempt to stop the epidemic of mass shootings that are now a frighteningly common occurrence. The top officials in the state and country are said to be taking payoffs from the gun lobby, so they’re going to insist on rejecting any call for even a token measure to try and curb the violence. Their peons? They’re going to jump off that cliff like good little puppets.
Maybe worse yet are the people — and many of them are part of the gun lobby — who make sad, tired, bullsh — excuses for why guns cannot be “blamed” for mass shooting after mass shooting and threaten chickensh — politicians with gibberish about how they’ll hold anyone who votes to curb gun violence responsible and spearhead their downfall at the polls when the next election rolls around. Of course, polls continue to show an overwhelming majority of Americans favor some types of restrictions on weapons, but the politicians fear the loudmouths — plus, there’s all that payola — and continue to follow them off the cliff.
Same goes for abortion rights. The overwhelming majority of Americans favor a woman’s right to choose within certain commonsense limitations, but because the majority of the “non-political” Supreme Court justices — including the ones who take payoffs from special interest groups and “close friends” who’ve had cases before them ... a group that is about as apolitical as a gaggle of Albany preachers — but the people doling out the money say abortion has to go, so it goes. How many “conservative” justices and lawmakers based their votes on their constituents or American citizens’ wishes or best interest? Over that cliff we go.
And, trust me on this one, the answer to the opioid epidemic that is ruining so many lives in this country is not to vainly try and chase down shipments from Mexico and China or even send dealers away to prison forever. No, the problem is that we Americans provide the market for this poison. Get people in treatment, get them off the drugs, and the supply-and-demand corollary kicks in. Drug runners are not going to risk jail sentences or death supplying their deadly product if there is no market for it.
But our officials continue to jump off the cliff with politicians who somehow remain engaged in the epic “war on drugs” failure, even though expert after expert has said the waste of money and human lives with little success to show for it is proof that this is a war we’ve lost.
So as we celebrate mothers today, let’s think about those things they have at least tried to teach us in our lives. Sure we rolled our eyes and laughed when we first heard their lessons, but as we get a little older, we realize they’re not so wrong after all. Tell your mom that ... it’ll make her Mothers Day.
