“If my life gets like a jigsaw with the pieces out of place, Come on over.”
— The BeeGees
When we’re little boys and girls, we want to grow up and be superheroes.
When we’re adolescents, we want to be beauty queens and rock stars.
When, at last, we become adults, we plan lives that will make us wealthy beyond our wildest dreams and we see ourselves as men and women of significance, individuals who manage to have a lasting impact on the world.
And even as we toil away year after year in our chosen profession — or professions, since many of us have a taste of wanderlust, the idea that our true calling lies over another horizon — we hold on to the illusion that the life-altering moment that will open the door to our dreams is somewhere just ahead.
And we keep believing.
Until one day, as the years continue to stack up or some calamity saps us of our vital juices, we wake up one day to the realization that we have — either by laziness, misfortune or perhaps Dylan’s “simple twist of fate” — lived through a mediocre life. Or at least a life that hasn’t met the expectations we set for ourselves all those years ago. Or the expectations of others.
There are, sadly, those who find it difficult or even impossible to struggle on after they come face-to-face with the supposed mediocrity of their lives. These are the people who give up, go “middle-age-crazy” and try to start life over, or, tragically, commit suicide.
I’ve felt the cruel sting over the years of comments from people, many of whom have never even met me, who ensure me that mediocrity is way above my station. Surely many of us have come under such fire, have had invective and dismissal hurled at us for reasons both legitimate and unwarranted. Oh, those slings and arrows ...
But after having spent decades interviewing individuals from all walks of life ... titans of industry, homeless street people, superstar musicians, governors, senators, judges, workers, doctors, lawyers, fishermen, criminals, preachers, cops, heroes, failures, con men and nuns ... I think it is rare that anyone lives a mediocre or mundane life.
Oh, sure, when taken as a whole, some have had many more adventures and successes than the average person. But I believe there is a fascinating story within each of us, stories we could tell that would make anyone take notice. Maybe they’re buried away in some long-ago vault out of fear that others might react to the stories with horror or disdain, or maybe we’re easily embarrassed and think others might think less of us if we revealed those stories.
Mediocre? No way, not if you’ve ever gotten into mischief; carried out some deed — ones that would land you in trouble, others that are too private and personal to share — been involved, whether intentionally or accidentally, in some plot that either went splendidly or backfired horribly; or ever been in love.
America especially has an inferiority complex. We’re told, by the trendsetters and the kingmakers, that if our exploits don’t measure up to those of “celebrities” who act out of a desire to draw attention to themselves, then we’re lesser beings. Without your 15 minutes, they say, you’re a failure. Nothing could be more untrue, and if said celebrities had any amount of truth in them, many would admit that while trying to become someone that a wide audience would adore or be “shocked” at, they actually lose who they are.
Sure, grandmother is a saintly woman now, one whose words of wisdom come from some deep place. And the church deacon is a meek man whose council is often sought. But if grandma and the deacon took a few moments to tell you some of the stories of their lives, they might blow your socks clean off.
I didn’t become the baseball star that I knew I was destined to be. And I haven’t (at least yet) written the great American novel. And your cousin may have flamed out in the military and gotten a dishonorable discharge. Or your best friend may have failed at multiple business ventures. But like every-freaking-one else who’s managed to reach a certain stage in life, we all have our stories to tell.
So who cares about the standards others try to hold you to? You’ve put in the time, and you’ve had your moments. It’s called living a life.
