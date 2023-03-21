“Let the music play on ... All night long.”
— Lionel Richie
This weekend I had the opportunity to do one of my favorite things. Tara had found a number of great old albums at an estate sale, and I spent a few hours incorporating them into our collection.
As I put classic albums by the Moody Blues, Jeff Beck, Foreigner, Quicksilver Messenger Service and, yes, The Monkees on the “album shelf” I built when we moved into the house alongside works by Queen, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, Johnny Cash, Sniff ‘n’ the Tears and the like, I took what’s become a rare opportunity to listen to some of the albums on the shelf ... Side 1 of The Beatles’ “White Album,” all of Paul Simon’s “Graceland,” Steely Dan’s “Aja” and Eric Clapton’s “461 Ocean Boulevard.”
Revisiting these albums made me realize anew how much this great music has impacted my life. I’ve likened them before to “old friends” who bring me a level of joy each time we catch up. But I think it runs deeper than that.
Music is a thread that runs through interconnecting lives. Yes, couples always talk of “our song,” a tune they heard on a memorable date that became a special part of their lives. But it’s even deeper than that.
Throughout our lives, we can, in an instant, remember songs that inspired us, helped us get through tough times, songs that bonded friendships, songs whose words we adapted into a code that became ingrained in us. We remember words that made us cry, words that made us laugh, words and music that, blended, offered a perfection we found in nothing else.
If you can listen to Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and not be inspired, something inside of you is dead. If you hear the pain in Jay Z’s voice in “This Can’t Be Life” and aren’t moved, there’s something missing in you. If you listen to Eric Church’s “Springsteen” or Sly and the Family Stone’s “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and don’t feel joy, there’s a deep, overwhelming sadness in you.
If you can’t find peace in the words of John Lennon, of Jackson Browne, of Carole King ... can’t find wisdom in the lyrics of Bob Dylan, of Stevie Wonder, of Tyler Childers ... there’s a hole in your soul that’s leaking vital parts of your essence.
My earliest memories involve music: getting a quarter from dad to play three songs on the jukebox at the Varsity restaurant in Tifton on the rare occasions that we dined out ... singing “We all drive in a yellow Belvedere” along to The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” when we actually had a yellow Belvedere vehicle ... watching Loretta Lynn and Sonny James in concert at Annie Bell Clark Elementary School in Tifton when I was barely old enough to walk ... listening to the latest Motown hits while riding around with my Uncle Billy.
I plan for my last “memory” — although I won’t remember it — to be music. I’ve always felt it was kind of a morbid habit, but I think it fitting that those of us who revere music in life exit the world with music playing. So many people now have selected their “funeral music” — my dear friend and former colleague Terry Lewis, a die-hard University of Alabama football fan in life, had “Sweet Home Alabama” appropriately played at his memorial service, bringing a sad smile to the faces of all of us who knew him. I want to go out with John Denver singing “All of My Memories.” (Have any others of you selected funeral music, or is that too macabre a notion?)
Music ... it’s a sweet gift. And I’m reminded of that fact every time I drop the needle onto the disc spinning on my turntable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.