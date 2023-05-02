So, you hate me; And I hate you. You know what, you know what? It’s all in the family.
— Korn
People who worry too much about what others think of them will often express a sense of irony when they talk about pop culture features for fear that others might think their choices unhip.
They’re the folks who say, “I listen to John Denver’s music and just laugh ... he’s so poppy, and I think that’s just hilarious.” (Just an FYI, I listen to John Denver’s music because I love it. ... I dare anyone to listen to his “All of My Memories” or “Casey’s Last Ride” and not come away moved.)
The ironically-inclined came out in droves late last week when news filtered out that talk show host/politician Jerry Springer had died. Springer’s name has, over his decades on the air, become synonymous with “trash TV,” and many offered a wry — just in case — assessment of his impact on the medium.
Not just because he passed, but I will proudly proclaim that I loved Jerry Springer’s show. (Heck, I even watched the usually tame-by-comparison “People’s Court” rip-off “Judge Jerry” just because he was on it.) My only knock? Because of Jerry, about all we have on TV now is faux trashy reality shows. But don’t blame the original.
With his ludicrous “theme programs” — such as hookers wrestling in Jell-o to see which one can marry the dork they’re fighting over or the couple who slept with each other’s cousins but still love each other and are willing to fight for that love — and guests whose IQ level often matched the number of teeth they had, Jerry’s show was the ultimate in trash TV.
And the host, who was at one time the actual, honest-to-God mayor of Cincinnati, would toss off innuendo-laden comments to stir up his boisterous crowd or offer remarks that were sure to spark a battle between the wronged characters who were his guests.
And the fights were classic TV: Wigs would be the first things to go, followed by tops that had show censors working overtime to make sure no naughty bits polluted the airwaves. Jerry loved to allow no-talent rappers and singers to perform, to his audience’s delight, and he must have staged as many (mostly phony, but still) weddings as one of the Elvis chapels in Vegas.
Yes, I loved Jerry, loved his aw-shucks demeanor as chaos swirled around him. I loved the fact that no guest’s “problems” were off-limits, that Jerry was willing to be the straight man to some of the most nonsensical storylines anyone could imagine. And, of course, what red-blooded American man didn’t love it when Jerry’s guests showed off their ... let’s say “assets” ... on his on-stage stripper pole.
In addition to all of that, here’s what I liked best about Jerry: He was genuine. He did not try to con audiences into believing his show was anything more than what it was: a trashfest that celebrated the lowest common denominators of the human psyche. A guy had a thing for farm animals? No problem, come tell the world. Three guys are all in love with the same girl — who just happens to be their dad’s trophy wife — but she is in love with their sister? Welcome aboard.
Contrast Jerry’s attitude with that of, say, Oprah Winfrey, and you’ll see why I would watch one of his worst shows ever (and that’s deep) before I’d watch one of her best. She may be the untouchable queen of media now, but when she was trying to work her way into the crowded talk-show scene, many of her guests and shows were lame copies of Jerry’s. But she remade herself into a “serious” host, and for some reason people bought this transformation.
Not me. I’m a Jerry man to the end. Which, of course, is now, now that he’s made his way to that Great Talk Show Set in the Sky. None could match him; none could touch him; he was — and always will be — the best at what he did.
Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!
