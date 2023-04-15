Out into the cool of the evening strolls the Pretender, who started out so young and strong only to surrender.
— Jackson Browne
Things on my mind that aren’t musical but keep me awake at night:
♦ It hurts my heart to see/hear the finger-pointing and recrimination shouted back and forth when yet another tragic mass shooting occurs in this country. (We’re up around 140 and counting through the first 3 1/2 months of the year.) To try and play these atrocities off as “just the way things are” is embarrassing; to try and point fingers at laws, lawmakers, guns and gunmakers while doing absolutely nothing is a waste of time. Until somebody actually takes action — and that action has to be some kind of control that both sides can live with — this needless violence and murder will continue. As long as we keep accusing each other without trying to get to the root of the problem, the gunmakers and groups like the NRA are the only ones who are happy.
♦ When it comes to computers, I am an idiot. I confess; I’m not going to try and bluff my way through. My boss, Scot Morrissey, will attest to my ineptitude after going behind me to undo damage I did by calling a phony number that popped up on my screen Friday morning, part of a ploy to keep me from accessing the computer. Instead of asking somebody with more computer sense — i.e. anybody else — I foolishly called what I thought was a legit number. I spent 30 minutes talking to a foreign-sounding woman (“Clary”) who kind of settled my unease when she restored my screen momentarily. But when she indicated someone had hacked their way into my computer and brought the term “kid porn” into the conversation, warning bells of all sorts went off. When she asked me my name and address, apparently getting ready to set the hook, I hung up and turned the computer off. A little more shamefaced, but a little wiser, Mr. Morrissey apparently fixed the problem with no issues ... at least until next time.
♦ I’m so thrilled that Paul Simon is completing a new album (“Seven Psalms” ... see Wednesday’s Southview section for a story). Simon is among the two or three greatest American writers of popular music ever and one of the top five or six such writers of all nationalities. The new album is, reportedly, something new for Simon, but doing things outside the norm is right in his wheelhouse. “Graceland,” the greatest musical album ever made, saw him writing and recording with musicians from South Africa (Ladysmith Black Mombaza) and New Orleans (Los Lobos) and coming up with a pot of gumbo that exceeded all other such recipes. The great singer/songwriter announced that last year’s tour would be his last, so it’s especially comforting to know he’ll still be recording.
♦ Getting back into the Government Center for a Dougherty County Commission meeting last week was itself like seeing an old friend ... primarily because I had an opportunity to see, if not talk to, old friends. It’s been a few years since I actually covered meetings, and seeing — if only briefly — folks like Mike McCoy, Jawahn Ware, Anthony Jones and others was like a blast from the past.
♦ I hope Herald readers will read the story about Hayden Locke on the front page of today’s paper with an open mind, not with a close-minded prejudicial attitude. Hayden is a very open and genuine individual, and it was at times heart-breaking to hear her tell her painful story. I’m so glad she’s found happiness in her journey and will now be able to live the life she’s always wanted ... and deserved. I can’t help but think that our local and state politicians would have had some different views about transgender folks if they took the time to sit down and talk to them.
♦ It’s been almost 70 years, and I still haven’t discovered a better song than Pearl Jam’s “Black” or an album better than “Graceland” (see above). Oh, wait, this was supposed to not be about music ... I tried.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.