Good luck moving up, ‘cause I’m moving out.
— Billy Joel
In conversations with several Albany folks this week — individuals with diverse backgrounds, from high-ranking officials to people who work hard to make a living to people who have retired and look at life from a somewhat rearview mirror perspective — I found many of them have similar concerns.
“Are our elected officials and city and county management so out of touch they don’t know what we’re going through, or do they just not care?” I’ve heard time and again.
It’s a question I’m certainly not qualified to answer.
I do know, however, that there are people in both the city and county government who do care, care deeply. But I also see puzzling decisions made by the majority of both boards that appear to be based on keeping certain special interest and voting blocs happy, with no regard for the welfare of the general public. And people keep leaving in droves.
People ask me, as an interested party, what can be done. I have no definitive answer, but one possible solution that I see has, unfortunately, been dismissed by both boards.
Consolidation.
The city and county came close to consolidating their governments a few years back, but board members like Tommie Postell, Jack Stone and John Hayes — two of them now deceased, the other disgraced — stepped in to make sure it didn’t happen. And that’s a shame, because there is enough waste — the redundancy in law enforcement alone is staggering — to take care of some of the issues that continue to haunt the community.
Take away the total cost of having city, county, school and college police forces, as well as a sheriff’s office and state patrol post, for instance, and you see enough funding savings to potentially address the infrastructure, crime, housing, poverty and economic development issues that continue to plague the city and county.
Postell and Hayes sold their respective boards — and their constituents — on the fallacy that consolidation was a ploy by whites to take over the city and county governments. Which, based on simple math, is absurd. Under the proposed consolidated government that was put before the two boards by a representative group in the community, five of seven proposed districts would have been made up of an overwhelmingly black population.
(Since this is an opinion column, let me interject right here that I loved Tommie Postell and Jack Stone. I spent time at both of their homes and engaged in stimulating conversations with both, may they rest in peace.)
The only way this consolidated board could have had a majority minority (in the case of Albany and Dougherty County, that being white) makeup was for whites to run in and get elected in black districts. We’d like to think in our enlightened society that such things don’t matter, but we’d only be fooling ourselves. The political strength in the proposed Albany-Dougherty consolidated government would potentially have been a 6-2 black majority, with a mayor/administrator being voted on city-/countywide.
Truth is, people like Hayes and Stone could see themselves being odd men out of their positions under a consolidated government, which would have had eight positions instead of the 14 on the two boards at the time of the consolidation vote. Even with compelling arguments for consolidation and the obvious opportunity to create a more efficient government, these (and other) board members voted instead to hold onto their own little fiefdoms.
And, sadly, the same arguments are being used by members of the boards today, supposedly educated people using worn-out — and wrongheaded — excuses to hold on to their spheres of influence rather than looking at ways consolidation would save taxpayers no doubt millions of dollars. Even the issue of utilities funds (then under the control of the city’s Water, Gas & Light Commission, now a function of the city government), which was presented as an argument against consolidation, is no longer a concern.
The truth is, we have officials who care more about their own places/influence in the city and county, and they don’t want to risk that by having to win an election that might draw stiffer competition. And they don’t have the guts to speak out against the current status quo. As the numbers point — 14 vs. 8 — some of them would be out. Sadly, we’ll probably never get to find out which ones in this lifetime. And that’s a shame.
