I wasn’t born here. I’m here by choice, a choice that has at times confounded close friends and relatives.
“I never see or hear anything but bad news out of Albany,” one such person told me recently. “Why don’t you get the hell out of there, go somewhere else and enjoy your life?”
Therein lies the rub. Albany is not one of those Shangri-La locales that people are lining up to get into. In fact, truth be told, too many citizens are literally dying to get out of Albany .... 18 and counting so far this year. But there’s just something about this place ...
For those who, like me, grew up in a small community, Albany was always a “big town.” It had that big old mall, all those places to shop, hundreds of restaurants, a civic center, a symphony orchestra and a bunch of famous people. For those of us who grew up coming to Albany for “special occasions,” there seemed to be anything anybody could ever want in this Good Life City.
Once you get here and settle in, though, you realize that while Albany is indeed one of Georgia’s larger cities, it is a city with the mindset of a small town. With most of the men and women whose lives played out large over the history of this community now long in their grave, Albany has developed a racially-charged inferiority complex that has it unwilling and unable to make bold moves lest it offend someone. Rather than move confidently forward, Albany is now a community that sits and waits, hoping good will come its way ... and if not, we’ll take whatever we get. Oh, we’ll gripe and complain, but in the end we’ll take it.
Better and more well-connected persons than I, people with more talent and with a better grasp of history, are the people who should tell this community’s story. But since most of them are unwilling or unable to do so, I have decided to take on the task. My hopes are that, with a little research and some honest conversations with the right people, I’ll be able to relate to the readers of this newspaper some of the fascinating stories that made Albany what it is today — for good or bad.
Time is a commodity that I don’t have a lot of, so I am going to have faith enough to believe that some of the people who know the answers to the riddles that have long confounded us about our heritage will be forthcoming and that they’ll share their knowledge with us. I have no set timeline or agenda for this feature — again, there is that rapidly diminishing time element to consider — but I would hope to use this forum to delve into Albany’s history — back to the beginning, forward to today — and tell some of the stories that have made the rounds over the years, perhaps providing an insider’s view of what really happened and maybe debunking some urban myths that have developed over the years.
I hope to be able to, with the help of some of those insiders, tell the untold tales of some of the names that permeate the city’s history ... the good and the bad; the heroic and the notorious; the winners, the losers, the successes and the failures.
This may be a foolhardy and unwieldy undertaking, and without a little help from my friends, it will die on the vine. But I believe the time has come for our community to receive its due, just or unjust. I hope many of you will come along with me, throw in your two cents and maybe even offer up some of that needed insider information.
That being said, here we go ...
