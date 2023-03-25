“Look at me, I could be centerfield.”
— John Fogerty
It’s an American right of passage, playing Little League baseball.
It’s an opportunity for young boys and girls to learn about things like teamwork, sportsmanship, not to fear a sphere thrown at them, the hand-eye coordination needed to swing a bat and hit a pitched ball, and what the general fuss is about this sport that has long been this nation’s passtime.
For many, Little League is something to endure, to get through, whether they’re playing to meet the expectations of a parent bent on living out their lives through their kids, to have something to do with friends during the spring and summer, or because they love the game of baseball and have fun playing it.
Unfortunately for kids interested in playing recreation, YMCA and in baseball leagues that have been in existence for long decades, there are programs in the region that are having trouble finding coaches. For example, Ty Elizondo of Tifton laments an issue that is becoming all too common.
“I think a lot of the dads don’t get off work early enough to do it consistently,” he said after noting his 5-year-old son, Luca, had no coach for his team. A volunteer was running himself ragged, Elizondo said, going back and forth between coaching a soccer team and Luca’s T-ball team.
“I remember when I was a child, we never had issues with volunteers,” Elizondo added.
You might note up there a couple of paragraphs ago that I did not say anything about there being a lack of “qualified coaches.” There always has been a lack of individuals with the skills, patience and knowledge to actually teach young kids the fun and fundamentals of the great sport. It’s just that now, there is a lack of breathing bodies to coach teams, never mind their qualifications.
Even with an obvious shortage of coaches, more and more these days, moms and dads who wouldn’t know an infield fly from a tsetse fly volunteer to coach their son’s or daughter’s team — as a “service” to a degree, but also to assure that their kid bats first and pitches. There is a level of nobility in their notions, but while the fun of Little League baseball should be the primary element of such leagues, kids also need coaches who can actually teach them the game.
On the other end of the spectrum are the “super coaches” who coach as a way to glorify themselves and their massive egos, who expect kids as young as 4 or 5 to be able to execute the complexities of the 5-4-3 double play. We’ve all seen these blowhards.
They’re a cliche, but everyone knows they type: the ones who yell at kids for the kinds of errors that are an inherent part of youth baseball — actually one of the most fun parts — and who try to “hide” the players on their team who are a little behind their peers, the ones who swing the bat with their eyes closed and have no idea where the ball is going when they throw it.
A lot of these super coaches, most of whom are trying to make up for inadequacies in their adult lives or exorcise demons from their own childhood, know baseball well enough to help improve kids’ skills. But they also ruin the game for a lot of kids, many of whom are destined to be good athletes but just haven’t matured yet.
As Elizondo noted, a lot of parents and would-be coaches have work obligations that keep them from volunteering. In that regard, league officials should understand this fact and plan practice schedules and games with that in mind, something that’s easily doable.
And rather than allowing anyone who actually does know the game to coach as a balm for his or her ego, leagues should hold mandatory training sessions to make sure all coaches and would-be coaches not only have a basic understanding of the game but also have restraint enough not to teach impressionable kids that the games they play are life-and-death battles.
If you have the time — and the right kind of temperament — to offer yourself as a volunteer coach, by all means do so. You just might be part of a great experience for kids who can certainly use one.
