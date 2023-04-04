Come on fathers don’t hesitate, Send your sons off before its too late. Be the first one on your block, To have your boy come home in a box.
— Country Joe & the Fish
Of all the things I’ve written about in my many years of doing this job, the following may be the most disgusting and disheartening I’ve ever attempted to put to print.
Over the weekend I had an opportunity to spend a good amount of time talking with two soldiers who are stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah. What they told me left me stunned and ashamed. I will not use their names or any descriptors to protect their identity, but I will say they left me disillusioned about this country’s priorities.
I mentioned to the soldiers that I had read several disturbing articles about the housing situation among our nation’s military, how many non-officers live in substandard housing off-base that still costs them the largest part of their monthly paycheck (more about that later). They minced no words about the conditions at Fort Stewart.
“We live in rat holes,” they said. “We live in tiny barracks that are no bigger than that area over there (indicating a space not much bigger than a good-sized closet), and the conditions are horrible. There is mold growing on the walls, in the kitchen and especially in the bathroom. There was a wall in the room adjacent to where (one was) staying that was so covered with mold, they just came in and put sheetrock over it. Of course, that did nothing to stop the mold.”
As they shared a modest meal of burgers and fries — and later a specialty dish — the soldiers ate as if it they were dining at a gourmet restaurant.
“You have no idea how amazing this food is,” they both said. “The stuff we’re fed, I wouldn’t feed it to my dogs. It’s bland and tasteless, and it’s not unusual to find bugs in the food. It’s hard to do the jobs we’re assigned with the food we get on a daily basis.”
I told them that I had read a couple of stories about serious issues at Fort Stewart: about drug dealing and abuse, violent crimes, about local officials who failed to investigate crimes — including murder — involving soldiers at the fort, and they assured me what I read “probably didn’t begin to address the issues.”
“Drugs and gangs are rampant around and on the base, and we know of murders involving military personnel that have been covered up,” they told me.
After a while, one of the soldiers — a female — hung her head as she talked of personal concerns.
“I was involved in an incident (she did not go into detail about the incident, but it was not difficult to guess what it entailed) with an officer, and when I told him I would report him, he said, ‘On that report, just make sure you spell my name right,’” she said. “Even after I reported the incident, I was sent on another mission under this person’s command, and the same thing happened.
“At Fort Stewart, all that matters is rank. If you’re not an officer, you mean nothing. And the primary concern of everyone at the base is a promotion, moving up the ladder so you get decent pay and you become one of the protected ones.”
Oh, and about that pay: These soldiers who signed up, willing and eager to put their lives on the line for their country, they make in a month less than half of what I do, and let me assure you that my salary does not place me among the well-off. Like most workers, I’d like to think my work ethic and loyalty leave me deserving of a pay increase. After listening to these two young soldiers, who endure hardship after hardship for a paltry sum of money, I’m embarrassed to admit that I feel underpaid and underappreciated.
I know Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has made a point of inspecting some of the state’s military bases to inspect housing, and I applaud him for doing so. But just inspecting isn’t enough, and having one random Congressman among hundreds to even show an interest in the plight of our bravest is a travesty. Our government wastes billions of dollars a day, on programs that do not matter and on giveaways to people who are too lazy to work.
Meanwhile, the people who keep us out of harm’s way are living in squalor, eating subhuman food and many have to go on food stamps to survive each month. If that’s not an issue that stirs up bipartisan ire, our country needs to reboot this government and start over.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.