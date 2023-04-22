I'm still standing with my next-door neighbor saying, "Where'd you get the gun, John?"
-- Guess Who
You thought you'd seen it all? You ain't seen nothing yet!
You thought there were no more surprises left in this crazy, topsy-turvy world? Well, boy are you in for a treat!
It's the latest! It's the greatest! It's snatched right off the front pages of America's newspapers, right off the blogs of all the great, free-thinking defenders of all that's right, directly from the propaganda machines of conservative America ... It's "Good Guys With Guns Gone Wild!"
You thought all those cheap, raunchy videos of college coeds taking off their tops while drunk on Spring Break were a rage? Well, buckle up, Buttercup! GGGGW is going to knock your socks off.
-- Have your kids ever hit a baseball in a neighbor's yard and had to go retrieve it? Find out how that scenario plays out when a Good Guy With a Gun "defends" his property by blasting away at the 6-year-old whippersnapper who dared "trespass" on his sacred property.
-- You ever laughed at yourself or someone you know when, in a crowded parking lot, you or they accidentally opened the door of a car that looked similar? See how a "not in my car" tough guy mows down a couple of cheerleaders who had the audacity to make such a mistake. There'll be no more "Two bits, four bits, six bits a dollar" for these interlopers.
-- How about those loony times when you've been dispatched to a strange neighborhood to pick up an annoying sibling and you wrote down the wrong street address? That common scenario has a decidedly different ending than this so-called "innocent" 16-year-old expected when he has the audacity to knock on the door of a heroic Good Guy With a Gun's home. Guess next time his folks will send Uber.
-- Watch as a team of Good Guys With Guns breaks into the apartment of an Atlanta drug dealer only to discover -- after they've shot and killed the old lady who lives there -- Ooops! Wrong apartment! The cover-up lines themselves are worth the cost of this amazing offer.
But wait. The antics of these right-thinking Good Guys With Guns is not all you get for your $49.99 download. No, there's lots more. You'll get comedy bits like --
-- "Wrong turn, my ass! Eat lead, you commie fascists ..."
-- "You say you were out for a jog? I say you were trying to steal my neighbor's building materials! Eat lead ..."
-- "He says he was only pulling out his wallet; we say he deserved all 57 shots. Take that, and that, and that ..."
-- "Looks like the church will have a couple less members ... it's what you get for knocking on my door on a Saturday morning. Say hello to Jesus ..."
Good guys and girls across America will want to dip into their savings accounts to donate to defense funds when you learn of Good Guys With Guns who, while merely exercising their Second Amendment rights, are harassed and even arrested by left-wing storm troopers who are denying these fine Americans their Constitutional rights.
You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll send a big check to the NRA and other defenders of what makes America great when you watch the mistreatment of these Good Guys With Guns who are, after all, our only defense against Bad Guys With Guns, who are running rampant in inner-cities and barber shops all over America.
So be the first one in your chapter to own "Good Guys With Guns Gone Wild." Watch what happens when God-fearing patriots carry out the work of the Lord, taking it upon themselves to mete out justice the good old fashioned way. You'll never care about topless coeds again.
(This product is endorsed by the national Republican Party; Guns! Guns! Guns!; the Ron DiSantis for President campaign, and Fox News First.)
