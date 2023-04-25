Teach your children well ...
-- Crosby, Stills & Nash
I was at a public place recently -- I won't say where -- and I watched something unfold that left me wondering if the downhill path our country has taken will ever at least slow down.
Kids are kids. I get that. And no matter how good of parents people think they are, kids pick up their bad habits from observing them. In today's society, we tend to point fingers at schools, at the entertainment world and at ... well, pretty much everyone else.
While at this public place, I watched a couple of older kids run into and over, push and pretty much terrorize much smaller kids who were sharing the space. I kept waiting for some parent to scold these brats, but no such thing happened. At least not at first.
But then the two future juvenile delinquents ran into another young kid, who just happened to be of the same racial demographic, and a woman jumped up, ran to the edge of the area where the kids were playing and demanded that the older kids "Get your a--es over here."
She then dressed the youngsters down as others nearby watched, and the initial feeling of "Finally, someone is doing something" about the youngsters turned into almost pity for the pair, who were given a couple of butt smacks to go along with the tongue-lashing that included a few R-rated words in the G-rated gathering.
So at least everyone knew who was supposedly watching over these, as my Aunt Barb used to say, "hellions."
I would say that you might be surprised at what happened next, but I'd be willing to bet that a lot of you have jumped ahead to the inevitable next part of this story. After a couple of minutes of calm, most likely taken to absorb the embarrassing public humiliation they'd just endured, the pair returned to their initial antics, running over more kids. However, these kids were of a different race.
I watched the woman who had just chastised the pair, and she never moved a muscle. Didn't say a word to the kids who had returned to their obnoxious behavior.
I saw many parents who had kids in the area call them over and have the kids abandon the common space. It was apparent from looks on their faces that they too were amazed at the display of this woman, whose only apparent concern was for kids of a specific ethnic origin, not of all the little ones who were in danger of being hurt by the two in her charge.
I saw some parents talking and pointing at the woman, and after a while when things had calmed down -- and the woman and her two brats had exited -- I asked some of the talkers if they knew these people. What they said floored me: "Yeah, the mom is a teacher at (a local) elementary school."
So, not only was this woman teaching kids in her charge that it was OK to run over much smaller children, so long as they were of an objectionable heritage, she gets paid to "educate" other people's kids. A number of unpleasant scenarios ran through my mind as I thought of this woman passing on "knowledge" to impressionable youngsters.
I left with a feeling of hopelessness, wondering how we'd so devolved as a community and a people that we'd allow something as trivial as race determine how we treat others, especially little children who have not even developed the perceived significance of differences in skin color.
And one thing kept running through my mind: Thank God Steve, Jordan and Hannah have already graduated and will not be subjected to this person or others like her.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.