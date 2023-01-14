“I ain’t superstitious, baby, but a black cat done crossed my path.”
— Jeff Beck Group
We feign surprise, which we shouldn’t, and admit to melancholy, rightfully so, when our musical heroes take up residence in Rock and Roll Heaven.
And so it was last week when word filtered out that guitar god Jeff Beck had died. Those Baby Boomers who lamented his “passing way too soon” — c’mon, folks, he was 78 — may have been more concerned with their music credibility than the loss of this musical maestro, but those who followed Beck’s storied career know the world lost one of its true guitar masters.
What’s so ironic about Beck’s career is that he is not nearly as well-known as he deserves to be. He was an innovator, a one-of-a-kind master of his instrument who doesn’t get the respect from music lovers that he truly deserves. Yes, the musicians and the critics get it. That’s why Beck has been named by Rolling Stone and other music publications among the Top 5 all-time at his craft.
But because he didn’t seek the limelight and was not the flamboyant character that many of his peers were, Beck is perhaps one of the most underrated musicians of his time, at least among music fans. He was never the household name that Hendrix, Clapton, Page, Richards, and so many others were.
However, most all of those musicians who are recognized by critics as his peers will admit to copping some of his innovations. Those feedback-laden histrionics that are favored among Hendrix fans? Beck did them first. The propulsive locomotive-like choogle that drove many U2 songs? That was a Beck specialty. The crying, blues riffs that made Page and Led Zeppelin the kings of heavy metal? That had been Beck’s thing before the Zeppelin principles even met.
I checked my record collection when I learned of Beck’s passing, and the guitarist was well-represented there. “Flash,” “Beckology,” “Blow By Blow,” “Live with the Jan Hammer Group,” “Beck-Ola” and the amazing “Wired” are among my albums. There are other CDs, but suffice it to say I have appreciated the music of this master guitarist throughout his career, which kicked off in the early-’60s and continued until the day he died.
(In fact, those music fans who keep up with the masters of the metal genre will be delighted to learn that Beck plays on a couple of songs on Ozzy’s 2022 release “Patient No. 9.”)
If you’ve kept up with music over the years, you remember Beck for various reasons. First was his mid-’60s tenure with the Yardbirds, a band that, hands down, had the greatest guitar lineup ever assembled. When Eric Clapton decided he’d had enough of playing with the harder pop-ish collective, Beck was recruited to replace him. Oh, and the other guitarist in the group at that time was Jimmy Page.
Then there was Beck’s amazing take on Ravel’s “Bolero,” the inescapable “Beck’s Bolero,” which he recorded in 1968 after leaving the Yardbirds. Joining him on the iconic record were Page and John Paul Jones, who later would make up half of Led Zeppelin.
Then there was the super collective Jeff Beck Group, which he founded later in ‘68. The lineup, in addition to Beck, included bassist Ronnie Wood, who would become a Rolling Stone, and Nicky Hopkins, one of the greatest session keyboardists in rock history. And, oh yeah, there was that vocalist, some guy named Rod Stewart. That lineup’s “Ain’t Superstitious” is one of rock music’s all-time classics.
While Beck never received his due among rock music fans, other musicians were in awe of him. An interesting bit of rock music lore illustrates this well.
When Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett was forced to leave the band due to deteriorating mental health, the band prepared to move on with another guitar player. The band members said later, “We wanted to ask Jeff Beck to join us, but none of us had the nerve to ask him.”
That, music fans, was Jeff Beck. Rest in peace.
