It’s only words, but words are all I have ... — The BeeGees
It’s amazing how the human mind works, how a single stimulus — a sound, a smell, a color, a name spoken at random — can bring back long-forgotten memories that become as vivid as if they’d happened only hours or moments before.
This memory came to me the other day when one of my favorite squawkers complained about my editing a word out of one of his submissions.
I’ll see if there are any among us who agree or disagree.
When my daughter Jordan was around 13 or so, she took gymnastics classes at the Albany Area YMCA Sports Park. That became a favorite place for Jordan and me because, as she grew older, I started teaching her to drive at the elementary school parking lot across the street. (Driving lessons are another favorite memory of my time with this kid who somehow has grown up, married, had a kid of her own and is working with autistic children, and, yes, I am a proud papa.)
Anyway, when we made the drive home from gymnastics classes — whether she drove or I — we often stopped at a corner gas-n-sip to get a treat. We did so one early evening, and when we entered the store we realized we were the only customers inside at the time. The cashier was sitting on a very uncomfortable-looking stool behind the counter with her eyes closed. As Jordan and I approached to pay for our snacks, I jokingly said, “It’s time to wake up.”
The young lady’s eyes jolted open and she said something that became one of my daughter’s and my go-to phrases: “I’m woke!”
We just loved the way she responded, coming out with a grammatically incorrect — but easy to understand — phrase that, to my amazement, suddenly became a rallying cry as well as a derogatory epithet as America experienced an awakening of resentment and anger in the wake of a number of police brutality cases against black men and women in the country.
The rallying cry — “It’s time America got woke!” — was quickly incorporated into our everyday language, and politicians, talking heads and others across the country were criticized for not being “woke.”
Of course, opponents of these newly “woke” individuals took the opportunity to mock them for their overuse of the word, and suddenly it became an accusatory descriptor and was said with a measure of disgust: “Yeah, you’re part of that ‘woke’ crowd that’s tearing our country apart.”
What really galled me was when people in positions of influence — politicians, editorialists and even hate groups — started bandying the word back and forth, each using it to try and score verbal points against the other.
My memory of “woke?” It was that young cashier who used it long before it became a part of our everyday language, her reaction to someone interrupting her short catnap.
And, quite frankly, I detest when people use a word incorrectly (it’s the editor in me), whether they’re doing it for effect, thinking that they had cornered the market on clever or simply don’t know any better. So I usually try to refrain from using such terms, choosing not to be part of the dumbing down of society.
Like “groovy” (one of my favorites), “bee’s knees,” “wazzzup?” “for shizzle,” “hep cat,” “ayyyyy” and so many other annoying catchphrases that had maybe a moment or two of cachet and then quickly grew annoying, can we just chunk “woke” on the pile and let it quietly die out, hopefully, never to be heard again?
So that, my inquiring squawker friend, is why I have edited “woke” out of your — and many other people’s, including writers of some renown — gems. I don’t have a lot of little pleasures in life, but that’s one of them. Unless you’re working at a convenience store and are suddenly awakened by a customer while trying to grab a few winks, I just prefer not to ever see or hear the word again.
