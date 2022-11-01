“Ain’t that what you said? Liar!”
— Three Dog Night
The latest Nielsen TV ratings are out, and the 20 or so lowest-rated ongoing shows are campaign ads for Georgia political candidates.
The ratings are dismal for the multibillion-dollar campaigns, as viewers immediately change channels or hit the mute button when one of these annoying, repetitive messages of untruth and bullspit unfurls.
Obviously, TV ads are not measured in the ratings, but wouldn’t it be a good thing if they were? Then we could point and say, “For this, candidates are spending millions of dollars of donated money?” As someone once noted, you could take all the money spent on these meaningless vignettes and do away with most of the issues that plague the state.
The templates for these annoying minutes and half-minutes of our lives are essentially the same: Get a gloom-and-doom or a salt-of-the-earth voice-over to play up the latest lies candidates have spread about their opponents; show the most unflattering photo of the evil opposition, and then leave no doubt as to the consequences if we’re crazy enough to elect these haters of all things good and the very existence of the American way of life.
It used to be bad enough when presidential candidates were the only ones who ran these ads, the reasoning being that theirs was the only race that mattered. Now, though, with hyper-partisanship the norm in American politics, every contested position matters lest the “other side” have an opportunity to finagle their way into positions of authority and get to be a part of the decision-making process. Which leaves us with dramatic how-will-the-world-go-on ads about candidates running for Labor commissioner. Geez!
It’s even filtered down to the local level where do-nothing candidates who basically don’t want their tenure interrupted try and paint political neophytes as if they are challenging the very existence of the human race.
What the politicians, who obviously hire the same boring, out-of-touch companies to make the same ads — “take out Candidate A’s name here and replace in with Candidate C’s, and get me a shot of the president or the House minority leader” — need to do now that they’ve decided that spending billions on meaningless ads is the way to win elections, not something like maybe telling the people what they stand for and how they plan to overcome issues facing the state and country, is come up with teaser ads to promote their pending ads.
It would not be out of the ordinary for today’s politicians to run spots like: “Is Candidate A really a family values candidate, or does the latest shocking news coming out of his hometown indicate it’s not just his family he’s taking care of? Find out by watching Candidate B’s shocking new ad at 9:42 right here on WBBS.”
Perhaps we’ve reached the point where candidates with an endless flow of money can run spots that say, “You’re listening to the latest half-dozen or so country hits on WCFU, and we’ll get to the latest by Dierks Bentley in just a couple of moments, but first, have you heard the latest about Candidate C and her secret rendezvous with members of a foreign government? Well, there’s an ad about just that fateful meeting coming up at 10 p.m. on all local television stations that could not care less about the content they’re disseminating as long as the money keeps pouring in.
“Now, here’s the latest by Brad Paisley ...”
As mentioned previously, the overwhelming majority of Americans are smart enough not to put more than a passing moment of disgust into watching any of these smear campaigns as they play on a seemingly endless loop. Sadly, though, there are people gullible enough to not only believe them, but to use them as a basis for their votes. And you wonder why we have such low-life scumbags holding offices.
