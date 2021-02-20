EATONTON – Carolyn Newton Curry will be the next featured author in Georgia Writers Museum’s Meet the Author series. The program will be held virtually, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. on March 2. The event is free to the public, but donations are appreciated.
Curry is the author of “Suffer & Grow Strong: The Life of Ella Gertrude Clanton Thomas (1834-1907).” Thomas was born in 1834 to one of Georgia’s wealthiest families. She began keeping a diary at the age of 14 and continued for 41 years. Well-educated and socially active, she chronicled her life before, during, and after the Civil War, when she experienced devastating losses in virtually every area of her life.
These losses instilled her with empathy and sensitivity for the well-being of other women, and she became active in many women’s organizations, including the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Suffrage Movement. Her declaration that she had “suffered and grown strong” provided Curry with the title for her book about Thomas.
“Although Ella Gertrude Clanton Thomas lived over 100 years ago, her story resonates with today’s readers, especially women,” Janet Kelhoffer, chair of GWM’s Programs Committee, said. “She is an inspiration to all and gives a profound, personal glimpse into the Civil War era.”
Melissa Swindell, executive director of the Georgia Writers Museum, added that Curry was uniquely qualified to author the book about Thomas.
“As the founder and director of the nonprofit ‘Women Alone Together,’ the recipient of numerous service awards, and with an impressive background in research and education, Curry has insights into Thomas’ life that make this book – and her presentation — even more interesting and compelling,” Swindell said.
Curry received a B.A. in English from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in History from Georgia State University in Atlanta. She has taught at the University of Kentucky in Lexington and the Westminster Schools in Atlanta. Curry has been awarded the Smith-Breckenridge YWCA Distinguished Woman of Achievement Award, the Georgia State University Distinguished Alumni Community Service Award, and the Agnes Scott College Distinguished Alumna Award – Service to the Community. She and her husband, former football coach, player, and ESPN football analyst Bill Curry, have two children and seven grandchildren.
Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers and readers and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage by exploring the history and life stories of local writers Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”), Flannery O’Connor (“A Good Man is Hard to Find”), and Joel Chandler Harris (Brer Rabbit Folktales), along with others in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Currently, small group tours are available by appointment. Admission is free; the museum relies on donations from guests and supporters to deliver quality programming, exhibits and classes.
To learn more, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.com, Facebook: georgiawritersmuseum, and Instagram: georgiawritersmuseum8. For more information or to register, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
