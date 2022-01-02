catching some rays.jpg

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

ALBANY -- With the unseasonably warm weather projected to end Sunday night, a turtle wisely chose to grab a little sunshine while he could Sunday morning. Much cooler temperatures are projected over the next few days as a balmy holiday season winds down. 

