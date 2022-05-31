EATONTON — Catoosa County 4-Her Jenna Dekich has been selected to serve as a National 4-H Tech Changemakers spokesperson on behalf of Georgia 4-H. Dekich, a senior at Ringgold High School, is one of nine youth leaders chosen from across the country to further the mission of the Tech Changemakers program.
The Changemakers program places students at the forefront of increasing digital inclusion in their communities. Involved students act as technology liaisons through collaboration with corporate partners, local elected officials, nonprofits, educators and businesses.
As a face for the program, Dekich will provide leadership and media opportunities throughout the year. She will participate in speaking engagements, social media campaigns and regional storytelling while acting as a liaison with donors. She was recently selected to participate in an interview with RFD-TV and Local News 3 to share her story and promote 4-H Tech Changemakers.
The Changemakers program teaches young leaders about the impact of the digital divide between generations and provides adults in underserved populations with practical skills to master relevant technology.
The initiative focuses on providing tools to broaden employment opportunities for these adults through expanded access to digital skills training.
Katie Bowker, Georgia 4-H coordinator for the Changemakers program, works with county programs across the state to facilitate their community efforts.
“Dekich’s work as a national spokesperson will shed light on the efforts of our Georgia counties,” Bowker said.
Dekich cites her upbringing in rural Georgia as a major influence on her passion for the Tech Changemakers mission.
“Living in rural Georgia, internet access comes few and far between,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of a program that helps aid in this problem … which is exactly the issue the Tech Changemakers program aims to solve.”
Dekich was instrumental in the establishment of the local senior center’s internet literacy program, which provides internet access to seniors and instruction on how to use programs and services that can aid them in their everyday lives.
“Our participants constantly rave about Jenna’s kindness, passion and teaching ability,” Catoosa County 4-H Agent Caleb Millican said. “Jenna has been instrumental in helping us to transition from one grant to the next by using her previous Tech Changemakers experience to help train our newest members.”
Dekich’s selection as a National Tech Changemakers spokesperson is a testament to the time and effort she is continuing to put forth to help both the local population and her community at large, he added.
For more information about how to get involved as a volunteer with Georgia 4-H, contact a local UGA Extension office or visit georgia4h.org.
