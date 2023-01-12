king day dinner.jpg

ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber Foundation will host the 2023 MLK Dinner on Monday in partnership with Albany State University and the King Day Celebration Committee. Presented by Colony Bank, the MLK Dinner is a celebration of the ideals of unity inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.

"The Albany Area Chamber and Albany Area Chamber Foundation champion the business case for diversity, equity and inclusion in our community, reiterating the benefits of being intentional in attracting a diverse and dynamic work force where all are welcome and encouraged to contribute,” Albany Area Chamber President/CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said of the chamber's 501(c)(3) affiliate, the Albany Area Chamber Foundation.

