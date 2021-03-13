One of the mistakes we so often make is that we read the Bible too fast. Divine truths are so profound that as we read the Bible, we overlook eternal truths that could change our lives. Consider these words from Solomon. “He has made everything beautiful in its times. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11) Every phrase in this verse should be considered, but let’s focus on one of them: “He has put eternity in their hearts.” Read it slowly and think about it.
“Eternity Past” in the heart of mankind: We tend to think of eternity only in the future, but the Bible also indicates the widest aspect of eternity also has to do with its existence forever — both past and present. The psalmist spoke of our eternal God in this way. “Before the mountains were brought forth, or every you had formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God.” (Psalms 90:1) There it is. Eternity reaches back before the beginning and extends beyond the end.
Consider the fact that in the heart of man is the ability to know that there is a past — an eternal one. It is so logical to conclude that if there ever was a time when there was nothing, there would be nothing now. Something has eternally existed. Thus, in the heart of man there is a burning question, “Where did I come from?” There are only two possibilities — eternal Mind or an eternal blob of matter. God has placed eternity in the heart of mankind, and we seek the answer as to the origin of man. Only a fool could believe we came from “mindless mud.” (Psalms 14:1)
“Eternity Future” in the heart of man: As a mortal stands beside the grave of a loved one, one thought comes to his mind. Is this the end? Is there life beyond the grave? Apart from God, he will never find the answer, but He placed in our hearts an awareness of eternity. Hardened hearts may ignore it, but it is there. Have you ever considered that there are few who are truly atheists as they take their last breath?
“Eternity Present” in the heart of man: If there is an eternal past and an eternal future, then the present time is simply the bridge between the two. Three great questions confront us all. Where did I come from? Where am I going? Why am I here? We can easily harden our hearts, but in those quiet private moments we all have, the knowledge of eternity can so readily demand that we seek the reason for our existence.
Now make the application. Based on our knowledge of eternity, all that really matters is how I deal with that which is eternal. Are you doing this?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.