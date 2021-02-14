In order for a soul to be lost, deception has to happen. No one would knowingly embrace condemnation. The final and ultimate downfall for the majority of humanity will be negotiated through simple trickery.
This is the basic tactic of our enemy. His first and best approach is to misrepresent reality. In Eden, he distorted God’s command about the tree, offering to Eve this rendition: “Indeed, has God said, ‘You shall not eat from any tree in the garden?’” (Genesis 3:1) Satan is an accomplished spin doctor, twisting truth in order to reroute our thinking. He urges us to take action on false information that ends in ruin.
Although he has numerous strategies, deception remains always in play. Even modern Christians are susceptible to the old Eden scheme. We are warned of that very thing. “But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ.” (2 Corinthians 11:3) Our enemy seeks to undermine our devotion to Christ.
Jesus described Satan as, “a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44) Our enemy will use persecution. He will use physical afflictions and earth-shaking tragedies, but he will use all of these as materials to build lies. And if you allow him to, he will build them inside your head.
The devil is even capable of using the people around you. Jesus warned about false teachers, “Watch out that no one deceives you.” (Matthew 24:4) He knew it was vital that His followers stay spiritually and mentally honed. “Many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.” (Matthew 24:11) Satan refashions the minds of people so that even as they attempt to be “religious,” they end up building more lies.
In many cases, it’s about words. Words that sound nice. Words that make you feel better about yourself. “By smooth talk and flattery they deceive the minds of naive people.” (Romans 16:18) To keep from being an easy target, it will require you to stop being ignorant. Knowing the truth becomes a maneuver of self-preservation. Scriptural ignorance will make any of us easy pickings for the power of “smooth talk.” It is our personal responsibility to not allow ourselves to be susceptible.
“Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of such things God’s wrath comes on those who are disobedient.” (Ephesians 5:6) If you don’t know the truth, then you won’t know when someone is lying to you.
You are in the sights of an enemy who is the ultimate deceiver. You have a choice. You can make the decision to not be duped. God has given you what you need to be ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.